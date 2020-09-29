Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AG Yost Announces Lawsuit as Part of National Crackdown on Phantom and Abusive Debt Collection: 'Operation Corrupt Collector' targets bad actors using illegal scare tactics

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — As part of a joint national crackdown with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and law enforcement groups to snuff out harmful debt collection practices, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost recently filed suit against a debt collection company based in Canton, Ohio.

AG Yost filed a complaint against Advanced Capital Solutions alleging its debt collection practices violate the Ohio Consumer Sales Practices Act and the federal Fair Debt Collection Practices Act.

The lawsuit was filed in the Stark County Court of Common Pleas.

“Strong laws against abusive debt collection practices exist for a reason,” Yost said, “There’s a right way and wrong way to do business. This company chose the wrong way, and its actions will have consequences.”

Yost’s lawsuit comes after he received a number of complaints from consumers that Advanced Capital Solutions was engaging in conduct that was harassing or abusive in an effort to intimidate them into paying debts allegedly owed.

Yost also alleges that Advanced Capital Solutions was contacting family members, co-workers, and employers of debtors and disclosing their debts, another intimidation tactic that is expressly prohibited by law.

Yost’s recent court filing is part of a nationwide initiative, called Operation Corrupt Collector, that includes enforcement actions brought by the FTC, other federal agencies, and 16 different states against debt collectors that engage in these illegal practices.

For more information on Operation Corrupt Collector and to learn more about protecting yourself from illegal debt collection techniques, click here.

In addition to Ohio’s case, the operation includes five cases filed by the FTC, two cases filed by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and three criminal cases brought by the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Postal Inspection Service. The states reporting actions as part of the operation are Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, New York, South Carolina, and Washington.

Consumers who suspect an unfair or deceptive sales practice, including abusive or harassing debt collection behaviors, should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 800-282-0515.

MEDIA CONTACT:  Luke Sullivan: 614-270-2662

-30-

