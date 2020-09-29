Cantel Service Executives Certified Under Industry Leading Service Leadership Certification Program
Certification course teaches participants advanced leadership skills and provides tools to develop and execute a comprehensive strategy for their organizations.SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Service Strategies Corporation, a global provider of training and certification programs for service and support professionals, today announced that MEDIVATORS, a Cantel Medical Company has certified their entire service management team under the industry leading Service Capability & Performance (SCP) Standards career certification program. The Cantel team achieved Certified Service Leader status by participating in Service Strategies’ certification course for service leaders and executives responsible for managing technology services operations. Cantel participants completed a service leadership project and developed strategic plans for the organization as part of the certification effort.
The Service Leadership certification course teaches participants advanced leadership skills and provides the tools to fully develop and execute a comprehensive strategy for their organizations. To date, over 6,000 service professionals worldwide have been accredited under Service Strategies’ service management certification programs, while tens of thousands have been certified as individual contributors.
“We are pleased to announce the certification of the Cantel service leadership team,” said John Hamilton, President of Service Strategies Corp. “The Service Leadership certification program develops the skills necessary to run today’s modern service and support organizations. The program develops strategies for success that incorporate the latest advances in technology, process and best practices. Ultimately this program will help Cantel leadership maximize operational performance while delivering a better experience to their customers.”
The Service Leadership certification program is ideal for Vice Presidents, Directors and Senior Managers of Customer Support, Customer Success, Field Service, Marketing of Services and Professional Services organizations. Participants in the program have an opportunity to gain essential exposure to advanced executive leadership practices. Executives gain the opportunity to evaluate their current operations, calibrate performance to address their most difficult challenges and re-align their service strategy for success.
Over the past twenty-five years, industry leaders such as Oracle, NetApp, Dell, McKesson, Nutanix and many more have relied on Service Strategies’ training and certification programs to enhance the skills of their service professionals.
About Service Strategies Corporation
Service Strategies advances service excellence by helping companies deliver top quality service and support to their clients. Thousands of service professionals around the world have enhanced their skills through participation in the company’s training and certification courses. In addition, its standards, strategic advisory and consulting services help service organizations optimize business operations and achieve substantial performance gains. For more information visit http://servicestrategies.com/ or email info@servicestrategies.com.
About Cantel Medical
Cantel Medical is a leading global company dedicated to delivering innovative infection prevention products and services for patients, caregivers, and other healthcare providers which improve outcomes, enhance safety and help save lives. Our products include specialized medical device reprocessing systems for endoscopy and renal dialysis, advanced water purification equipment, sterilants, disinfectants and cleaners, sterility assurance monitoring products for hospitals and dental clinics, disposable infection control products primarily for dental and GI endoscopy markets, instruments and instrument reprocessing workflow systems serving the dental industry, dialysate concentrates, hollow fiber membrane filtration and separation products. Additionally, we provide technical service for our products. For further information, visit www.cantelmedical.com.
