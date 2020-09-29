Shell Cracker Approximately 70% Complete

There are now 6000 workers on the site.

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shell Chemicals ethane cracker complex in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, is roughly 70% complete, with most work now centered on welding miles of pipe together and pulling cables needed to power the project, its project overseer said Tuesday.

Addressing a virtual audience at the 10th annual Shale Insight Conference, Shell Chemicals Vice President Hilary Mercer said nearly 6,000 workers now are working at the complex, and that Shell has started commissioning various water systems on the site, Shale Directories reports.

“Most substations are in place and in some areas, we have moved from the construction phase to the pre-commissioning phase,” said Hilary Mercer, Shell Chemicals Vice President.

The Falcon Pipeline, which will supply the so-called world-scale cracker with ethane, to be converted to ethylene and eventually polyethylene pellets, is 95% completed, will all pipe comprising the 98-mile line in the ground.

The Falcon Pipeline System will connect three major ethane source points: Houston, Pennsylvania, Scio, Ohio, and Cadiz, Ohio, in the rich gas portions of the Marcellus and Utica Shale plays.

“Revegetating the area (where the line is buried) is roughly 85% complete,” according to Mercer.

The 6,000 men and women onsite at the project is up from just 300 maintenance and cleaning personnel when work at the site was stopped March 18, due to the onrush of COVID-19. At the time, the site’s workforce totaled more than 8,000. “We are happy to see the workers going back to work,” commented Joe Barone, President and Founder, Shale Directories.

Addressing the OVID-19 pandemic, Mercer said in mid-July, the project’s own COVID testing lab, operated by a third-party firm, opened onsite. Testing will be performed on workers who may show symptoms or may have had close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case.

Workers will be tested, sent home, and then receive test results in roughly four hours, according to Shell. In addition, all new workers brought on site will undergo testing.

“We have seen no transmission of COVID onsite,” Mercer told her Shale Insight audience.