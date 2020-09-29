Study abstract demonstrates utility of Entegrion VCM system for anticoagulation monitoring of COVID-19 patients

VCM Analyzer

Novel VCM showed correlation between clotting time and unfractionated heparin (UFH) superior to “gold standard” aPTT method in single-center study abstract

Providing clinicians with diagnostic tools that simplify the monitoring of critically ill patients is crucial to improving outcomes during the COVID-19 pandemic” — John B. Mowell, Entegrion Chairman and Executive Director

DURHAM, NC, USA, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entegrion, Inc., a leading developer of innovative solutions for clinical diagnosis and management of hemostasis, highlighted a newly released abstract of a single-center study demonstrating the clinical value of the company’s portable Viscoelastic Coagulation Monitor (VCM) in detecting hypercoagulation among COVID-19 patients. The abstract reported that unfractionated heparin (UFH) was better correlated with the VCM than with Activated Partial Thromboplastin (aPTT), considered the “gold standard” for UFH monitoring. The Entegrion VCM has a CE mark for use in Europe; it is not cleared for use in the U.S.

In the study, conducted at Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Policlinico (Milan, Italy) from March 25 to June 8, 2020 under the direction of Principal Investigator Mauro Panigada, VCM was used as a daily assessment of the viscoelastic properties of 36 critically ill COVID-19 patients and the results compared with standard aPTT coagulation tests. Anticoagulation was provided with either UFH (4 patients, 52 samples) or with LMWH (low molecular weight heparin) (31 patients, 86 samples). UHF influenced all VCM parameters toward hypocoagulability; LMWH did not. UFH dose was better correlated with VCM clotting time (CT) than with aPTT.

“Providing clinicians with diagnostic tools that simplify the monitoring of critically ill patients is crucial to improving outcomes during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said John B. Mowell, Entegrion Chairman and Executive Director. “The recent study in Milan showed how the Entegrion VCM can play an important role in helping support clinical decision-making during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing an accurate, easy-to-use device for monitoring anticoagulation therapy at the patient’s bedside.”

About the Viscoelastic Coagulation Monitor (VCM)

The Entegrion VCM is a compact, portable device that performs a viscoelastic analysis of the coagulation-fibrinolysis process utilizing glass surface activation of untreated whole blood. The wide surface area of contact between the blood and the glass inside the cartridge accounts for the rapid initiation of clotting, eliminating the need for activating factors. VCM has been compared to ROTEM® NATEM (non-activated method), showing good-to-moderate agreement in test results between the two systems in a cohort of patients undergoing major surgery.1 By making viscoelastic measurements of the hemostasis of blood samples rapidly and accurately, the VCM system addresses the accessibility, robustness and training issues associated with large, complex, traditional systems.

About Entegrion

Entegrion is a life sciences company providing innovative solutions for clinical diagnosis and management of hemostasis. Our products bring about major changes to the critical pathways in the diagnosis and treatment of patient coagulopathies, enabling clinicians to rapidly and effectively advance care in both the hospital and field environments.

For more information, contact info@entegrion-vcm.com

1. Brearton C, Rushton A, Parker J, Martin H, Hodgson J. Performance Evaluation o a New Point of Care Viscoelastic Coagulation Monitoring System in Major Abdominal, Orthopaedic and Vascular Surgery. Platelets. 2020;1–8.