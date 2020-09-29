Join ACDD for a public forum

We need your help addressing the needs of those with developmental disabilities in our community. With your input, we can work together to remove barriers to accessing services and work toward independence, inclusion and acceptance. Join the Alabama Council on Developmental Disabilities for a virtual public forum.

Morning Session:

October 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. CST

Join by Zoom Meeting: https://mhalabama.zoom.us/j/93332725164?pwd=L2FISnBlVWllaW13Znk3L1BjUlRDUT09

Meeting ID: 933 3272 5164

Passcode: 408408

Join by Skype for Business

https://mhalabama.zoom.us/skype/93332725164

Call in: 1-312-626-6799

Afternoon Session:

October 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. CST

Join by Zoom Meeting:

https://mhalabama.zoom.us/j/98719536952?pwd=Qi9pUmNOYjFNeEZobHhwaC9uMGlzQT09

Meeting ID: 987 1953 6952

Passcode: 922528

Join by Skype for Business:

https://mhalabama.zoom.us/skype/98719536952

Call in: 1-312-626-6799

If you require accommodations, please contact ACDD at 334-242-3976 or Melissa Sylvester at 334-242-0246.