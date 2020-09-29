Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 969 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,781 in the last 365 days.

Join ACDD for a public forum

We need your help addressing the needs of those with developmental disabilities in our community. With your input, we can work together to remove barriers to accessing services and work toward independence, inclusion and acceptance. Join the Alabama Council on Developmental Disabilities for a virtual public forum.

Morning Session:

October 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. CST

Join by Zoom Meeting: https://mhalabama.zoom.us/j/93332725164?pwd=L2FISnBlVWllaW13Znk3L1BjUlRDUT09

Meeting ID: 933 3272 5164

Passcode: 408408

Join by Skype for Business

https://mhalabama.zoom.us/skype/93332725164

Call in: 1-312-626-6799

forum

 

Afternoon Session:

October 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. CST

Join by Zoom Meeting:

https://mhalabama.zoom.us/j/98719536952?pwd=Qi9pUmNOYjFNeEZobHhwaC9uMGlzQT09

Meeting ID: 987 1953 6952

Passcode: 922528

Join by Skype for Business:

https://mhalabama.zoom.us/skype/98719536952

Call in: 1-312-626-6799

 

If you require accommodations, please contact ACDD at 334-242-3976 or Melissa Sylvester at 334-242-0246.

 

You just read:

Join ACDD for a public forum

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.