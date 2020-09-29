Join ACDD for a public forum
We need your help addressing the needs of those with developmental disabilities in our community. With your input, we can work together to remove barriers to accessing services and work toward independence, inclusion and acceptance. Join the Alabama Council on Developmental Disabilities for a virtual public forum.
Morning Session:
October 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. CST
Join by Zoom Meeting: https://mhalabama.zoom.us/j/93332725164?pwd=L2FISnBlVWllaW13Znk3L1BjUlRDUT09
Meeting ID: 933 3272 5164
Passcode: 408408
Join by Skype for Business
https://mhalabama.zoom.us/skype/93332725164
Call in: 1-312-626-6799
Afternoon Session:
October 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. CST
Join by Zoom Meeting:
https://mhalabama.zoom.us/j/98719536952?pwd=Qi9pUmNOYjFNeEZobHhwaC9uMGlzQT09
Meeting ID: 987 1953 6952
Passcode: 922528
Join by Skype for Business:
https://mhalabama.zoom.us/skype/98719536952
Call in: 1-312-626-6799
If you require accommodations, please contact ACDD at 334-242-3976 or Melissa Sylvester at 334-242-0246.