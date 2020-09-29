Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Montana MVD Signs Reciprocity Agreement with Taiwan

The Montana Department of Justice’s Motor Vehicle Division and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Seattle (TECO-Seattle), on behalf of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications of the Republic of China (Taiwan), have signed a driver’s license reciprocity agreement which will take effect on October 10, 2020.

Based on the driving laws of each jurisdiction, the agreement allows Montanans who reside in Taiwan, such as students or business professionals, the convenience of transferring their driver license without the hassle of taking a driving skills test. Taiwan nationals living in Montana have the same opportunity.

To transfer a license, applicants must hold a valid Montana Class D driver license or a Taiwan Class B driver license, complete the application process through TECO- Seattle, and pass a knowledge test of driving laws.

The agreement, which coincides with the 35th anniversary of sister statehood between Montana and Taiwan, will benefit the people of Montana and Taiwan and enhance the partnership between the two governments. Montana is the thirty-fifth jurisdiction to enter into a reciprocity agreement, and Taiwan is the first foreign government to enter into such an agreement with Montana.

For more information about the reciprocity agreement, visit dojmt.gov/driving/driver-licensing/ or contact Rebecca Connors at (406) 444-1779. For application information, visit the Taiwan Directorate General of Highways, MOTC at thb.gov.tw/en/ (under the “Organization Duty” section, click on “Motor Vehicle Inspection and Administration”) or e-mail [email protected]. For inquiries regarding authentication of driver’s licenses, please contact TECO-Seattle at (206) 441-4586.

