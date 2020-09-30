Nitrogen.ai announces Epsilon’s participation in Nitrogen Features Marketplace

We are very excited to be one of the first providers to support feature data availability on the Nitrogen platform.” — Stacey Hawes, President, Data Offerings at Epsilon

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nitrogen.ai, a global leader in cloud-based data science platforms, today announces Epsilon’s participation in the Nitrogen Features Marketplace, a service that makes it easy for data scientists and analysts to find, evaluate, subscribe to, and use external data features in a friction free manner. Nitrogen marketplace users now have access to Epsilon proprietary data using the Nitrogen platform which allows users to acquire only those features of interest to them – rather than needing to access entire datasets. The availability of Epsilon’s aggregated consumer data, including a national consumer marketing file and a comprehensive transactional database enables data scientists to improve analytic and model outcomes.

Epsilon’s proprietary data includes:

• Over 400 features extracted from the Consumer Data Insights – Premium consumer marketing file, with vast attributes, which helps clients to quickly identify the insights, needed to address critical business questions.

• Over 1,900 features extracted from the Consumer Data Insights – Platinum non-cash transactional database, which offers exclusive access to a multi-sourced transactional dataset capturing $1.4T of aggregated consumer spend across hundreds of leading merchants. This database helps clients target valuable customers and learn what they spend with them and their top competitors.



“We are very excited to be one of the first providers to support feature data availability on the Nitrogen platform. We are looking forward to helping clients increase the value of their models and analytic use cases by tapping into even deeper insights with the addition of our data.” says Stacey Hawes, President, Data Offerings at Epsilon.

Through the Nitrogen platform users can quickly search for, discover and choose their subscriptions from more than 117,000 features across an increasing number of data providers including Epsilon. These providers include a wide range and increasing number of commercial sources as well as open, public data sources which are brought together into a single platform, finally making the process of accessing external data efficient enough to truly explore data features that were often simply too difficult to consider. By making this process smooth and rapid, data scientists are able to expand the range of external data they consider for models thereby enhancing analytic outcomes.

The Nitrogen Marketplace creates a secure and transparent channel for data providers and data scientists to connect, permitting both sides of the data market to discover new opportunities to help their business grow.

“Since 2017, we’ve worked to bring together the most robust set of data features available, with a toolset permitting friction-free access to valuable external features data.” said Doug Grimsted CEO for Nitrogen.ai. “Bringing Epsilon’s data onto the platform is another milestone in Nitrogen’s continuing efforts to be the go-to source to satisfy data scientist’s ever growing appetite for external features.”

About Epsilon

Epsilon is the leader in outcome-based marketing. We enable marketing that’s built on proof, not promises. Through Epsilon PeopleCloud, the marketing platform for personalizing consumer journeys with performance transparency, Epsilon helps marketers anticipate, activate and prove measurable business outcomes. Powered by CORE ID®, the most accurate and stable identity management platform representing 200+ million people, Epsilon’s award-winning data and technology is rooted in privacy by design and underpinned by powerful AI. With more than 50 years of experience in personalization and performance working with the world’s top brands, agencies and publishers, Epsilon is a trusted partner leading CRM, digital media, loyalty and email programs. Positioned at the core of Publicis Groupe, Epsilon is a global company with over 8,000 employees in over 40 offices around the world. For more information, visit epsilon.com. Follow us on Twitter at @EpsilonMktg.

About Nitrogen.ai

Nitrogen.ai is creating the world's largest data science features marketplace - a platform created for heads of analytics, Chief Data Officers and data scientists, enabling the discovery and evaluation of tens of thousands of external features across myriad datasets. Our platform meets the need for friction-free feature discovery and acquisition complete with search and analytic tools that quickly identify candidate features to improve model accuracy and analytic outcomes. Selected features are automatically combined for purchase on a one time and/or ongoing subscription basis. Data Science teams/advanced analytic groups can gain access and more information by visiting www.Nitrogen.ai.