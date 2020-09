VA Schedules Benefits Tele-Town Hall Meeting for Florida Veterans

September 29, 2020

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is hosting a VA Benefits Tele-Town Hall Meeting on Oct. 5 beginning at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. This is the third VBA tele-town hall meeting for Florida veterans since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Paul Lawrence, VA Under Secretary for Benefits, will update callers on the status of the Veterans Benefits Administration during COVID-19. He’ll also take phone calls from Florida veterans regarding earned services, benefits and support.

Date: Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 Time: 5 p.m. Eastern Time Phone Number: (833) 380-0417.

