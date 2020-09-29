Bren Simon: Revolutionizing the Health Care Industry

Continuing a legacy of respect, kindness, and compassion

The following is adapted from a previous posting regarding the Bren & Melvin Simon Foundation support for the UCLA Division of Digestive Diseases.

The mission of Bren and Melvin Simon Foundation & The Joshua Max Simon Foundation is to empower others, and to make positive indelible differences on the lives of others.” — Bren Simon

CARBONDALE, CO, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The following is adapted from a previous posting from Bren Simon regarding the Bren & Melvin Simon Foundation support for the UCLA Division of Digestive Diseases . Please visit http://brensimon.com for more information.Science is constantly changing and adapting. New technology is being created and developed that is heavily influencing how we live our lives. Specifically, health care innovations are improving substantially and are dramatically influencing patient care and scientific development for the better. The grandeur of the impact these new technologies bring compelled me to partner with the UCLA Division of Digestive Diseases to aid them in enhancing their technology and scientific researchI am passionate about improving patient care in this country and allowing scientists to go beyond what is financially possible to make substantial breakthroughs in this industry. I hope to see our country advance beyond what we have already done and develop cures and medicines that we never thought possible. The UCLA Division of Digestive Diseases is doing just that and has dreams of doing even more. This Division is composed of top notch physicians and scientists that conduct research on all parts of the human body. I am so proud to be partnering with them and enhancing their work.The UCLA Division uses information and technology and analytics to advance medical care for patients everywhere. Gary Gitnick, MD, Chief of the Division of Digestive Diseases, explains in this video that the Division believes in personalized care but also total care and understands the importance of medical research.Because of our partnership, the division can now analyze big data that they did not have access to before. They can take specimens from many patients and analyze them to identify medicines that can help treat patients better. Science at the UCLA Division can take molecules and see which ones will work and see how these molecules can change. They can take a large amount of data and complex data and get narrow comprehensive answers. This was impossible to do just a few years ago.“We can now analyze 1000 patients’ samples at one time while usually universities can only analyze samples one on one,” said Dimitrios Iliopoulos, PhD, Director of Center for Systems Biomedicine and Associate Professor of Medicine for Division of Digestive Diseases. “We can conduct experiments that will take six hours that used to take us six months.”I am so excited about the possibilities and developments happening at the Division. It is motivating to see the great work they are doing. In 20 years we are going to look back and be amazed at how far we have come in health care development.

The Bren and Melvin Simon Charitable Foundation has provided a gift allowing the UCLA Division of Digestive Diseases to pursue treatment and research