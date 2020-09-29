Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market Analysis 2020 Global Leading Company, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 29, 2020

Description

Cannabidiol (CBD) oil is a natural botanical concentrate that is high in the compound CBD. Of the more than 85 cannabinoids so far identified in the cannabis plant, CBD is the second most common after tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

In the last few years, global market of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) developed rapidly, stimulated by the increasing demand from North America and Europe. In 2018, global revenue of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) is 303 million USD; the actual sales volume is about 24893 KG.

This report studies the Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) key manufacturers in this market include: 

Kazmira 
CW Hemp/CW Botanicals 
Freedom Leaf 
Green Road 
Medical Marijuana 
Folium Biosciences 
HempLife Today 
Cannavest 
Pharmahemp 
ENDOCA 
CBD American Shaman 
NuLeaf Naturals 
Select Oil 
K.I.N.D. Concentrates 
Canopy Growth Corporation 
Aphria 
Emblem Cannabis Oils 
Whistler 
The Lab 
Absolute Terps

By the product type, the market is primarily split into: 
Hemp-derived Type 
Marijuana-derived Type

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments: 
Pharmaceuticals Industry 
Food Industry 
Cosmetics Industry 
Other

Regional Description

The report of the Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market provides competitive strategies over various regions on a global note, where key players tend to maximize profits through partnerships into several regions. The regional report of the Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market aims at assessing the market size and future growth potential across the mentioned regions. The report makers cover the regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa with the prediction of future market expansion. The study of the Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market is done broadly following all these regions to embrace outlook, latest trends, and prospects in the given review period of 2019-2025.

Drivers & Constraints

The Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market remains amalgamated with the incidence of foremost players who keep contributing to the market’s growth significantly t. The report studies the value, volume trends, and the pricing antiquity of the market so that it could predict maximum growth in the future. Besides, various latent growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also evaluated for the advanced study and suggestions of the market over the forecast period.

