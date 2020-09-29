Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market Analysis 2020 Global Leading Company, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market - Global Demand, Sales, Consumption and Forecasts to 2026

Description

Cannabidiol (CBD) oil is a natural botanical concentrate that is high in the compound CBD. Of the more than 85 cannabinoids so far identified in the cannabis plant, CBD is the second most common after tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

In the last few years, global market of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) developed rapidly, stimulated by the increasing demand from North America and Europe. In 2018, global revenue of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) is 303 million USD; the actual sales volume is about 24893 KG.

This report studies the Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) key manufacturers in this market include:

Kazmira

CW Hemp/CW Botanicals

Freedom Leaf

Green Road

Medical Marijuana

Folium Biosciences

HempLife Today

Cannavest

Pharmahemp

ENDOCA

CBD American Shaman

NuLeaf Naturals

Select Oil

K.I.N.D. Concentrates

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aphria

Emblem Cannabis Oils

Whistler

The Lab

Absolute Terps

By the product type, the market is primarily split into:

Hemp-derived Type

Marijuana-derived Type

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments:

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Food Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Other

Regional Description

The report of the Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market provides competitive strategies over various regions on a global note, where key players tend to maximize profits through partnerships into several regions. The regional report of the Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market aims at assessing the market size and future growth potential across the mentioned regions. The report makers cover the regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa with the prediction of future market expansion. The study of the Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market is done broadly following all these regions to embrace outlook, latest trends, and prospects in the given review period of 2019-2025.

Drivers & Constraints

The Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market remains amalgamated with the incidence of foremost players who keep contributing to the market’s growth significantly t. The report studies the value, volume trends, and the pricing antiquity of the market so that it could predict maximum growth in the future. Besides, various latent growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also evaluated for the advanced study and suggestions of the market over the forecast period.

Table of Content

1 Report Overview 1

2 Global Growth Trends 9

3 Market Share by Manufacturers 14

4 Market Size by Type 19

5 Market Size by Application 24

6 Production by Regions 26

8 Company Profiles 56

9 Market Forecast 75

10 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 94

11 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors 96

12 Key Findings 98

13 Appendix 99

