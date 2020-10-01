Rate Reset’s The Button™ wins “CULytics Fintech Solution of the Year” at CULytics Annual Summit
When competing for consumers online, whoever has the most efficient funnel wins. Rate Reset, The Button™ is the most efficient funnel.
With products like The Button™, Rate Reset is offering credit unions the tools they need to modernize the banking experience for their customers.”MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VA—Rate Reset today announced its innovative instant prequalification solution, The Button™, was awarded CULytics’ 2020 “Fintech Solution of the Year.” The Button™ participated in the Fintech Solution Showcase with nine other digital services from fintech participants across the country at the CULytics 5th Annual Virtual Summit: Driving Growth through Data and Innovation based on popular vote from the Summit attendees.
CULytics’ Annual Summit is the largest analytics and digital conference for credit unions and attracts some of the biggest, most influential, and progressive credit unions in the nation. Hundreds of data leaders, executives, and C-Level members discuss critical developments and perspectives in the field of data analytics. It covers strategic, operational, and technical topics that help credit unions define and execute their digital transformations.
“This fantastic award from CULytics is yet another reason we’re thrilled to offer groundbreaking digital services through Rate Reset’s KNOCK KNOCK platform,” said Keith Kelly, CEO of Rate Reset. “When we set out to create The Button, we wanted to offer credit unions and the communities they serve the easiest consumer-driven prequalification solution on the market. Rate Reset’s family of credit union partners is growing, and we’re fully committed to providing revolutionary and award-wining digital services like The Button through our KNOCK KNOCK Platform.”
As more and more consumers demand streamlined technological solutions in their day-to-day lives, credit unions are presented the opportunity to meet those rapidly evolving expectations,” said Naveen Jain, president and founder of CULytics. “With products like The Button™, Rate Reset is offering credit unions the tools they need to modernize the banking experience for their customers.”
About The Button™:
The latest version of The Button™ from Rate Reset’s KNOCK KNOCK platform allows members and non-members to instantly pre-qualify themselves without having to enter their social security number while the rest of their data is pre-populated in the loan application. No other fintech company in the industry has built a solution to the outdated pre-qualifying system as sophisticated or user-friendly as The Button™.
About Rate Reset:
Rate Reset is a CUSO that offers award-winning products that allow the member to be in control of what has historically been routine administrative tasks that are time-consuming for both frontline and support staff. For more information about Rate Reset visit www.RateReset.com.
About CULytics:
CULytics provides thought leadership and expert advice to help the credit unions maximize the value of their data and digitally driven initiatives. For more information about CULytics, visit www.culytics.com.
