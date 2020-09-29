Matthew Ledvina Offers Tax Planning Solutions to Include the Most Viable US Tax Deductions
Matthew Ledvina, one of the leading tax advisers in the country, has suggested several tax planning solutions that take into account major deductions. With years of experience in tax planning, Ledvina has a clear understanding of the ways to maximize benefits through effective tax planning. He has helped many individuals to include the tax deduction that have reduced their tax bills or increased the refunds on the tax return.
“Several viable tax deductions available under the US tax system are unknown to many tax payers, such as the option of reducing state income taxes or sales taxes off the federal income tax,” says Matthew Ledvina. “You can pay the state taxes and still make a major purchase like a car or a ring using the sales tax break. The point is to itemize to take advantage of the deduction instead of going for the standard deduction.”
The US taxes and deductions are complicated and labyrinthine, which isn’t easy to understand without a tax planning expert. Ledvina, being involved in the Justice Swiss Bank Program for many years, has earned practical know-how in long term tax planning. He has specialized knowledge on the details of tax planning that involve deducting state incomes taxes, taking the sales tax deduction, and itemization to control tax bills.
Matthew Ledvina, US Tax Adviser, has become a name to reckon with in cross-border international and national tax planning, and he has also turned his attention to Fintech and angel investing. However, his expertise in individual and family tax planning and advising still remains much sought-after.
At present, Ledvina holds the position of managing director at a successful Fintech start-up company that is based in London. The focus of the firm is to aid in asset backed lending in the American and European markets. In his position, he focuses on advising individuals and families to make sure that their investments stay tax-efficient and they can make the most out of the deserving tax deductions.
Managing cross-border investments has become one of his specializations, and he has aided several such families and expats in abiding by the US tax regulations. His expertise in the field has also made him a prestigious member of various investor clubs based in Zurich and London.
About Matthew Ledvina:
Matthew Ledvina is a US tax adviser for Aerium Strategies and also currently a part of a London-based Fintech Project. He comes with an expansive expertise a variety of fields related to finance and taxation and stands as a renowned name in the industry today. He has collaborated and worked with several renowned financial institutions, and offered specified insights on financial planning for businesses, individuals, and families, and multi-jurisdictional taxation. Being involved in Fintech for a long time has also made him take an active interest in the use of AI in the field of tax planning and accounting.
