DOBI Real Estate Launches Brand New Website Platform

DOBI Real Estate, a residential real estate brokerage based in Birmingham and serving all of Michigan, recently updated its website platform to provide clients with a comprehensive, interactive online experience as well as a place to discover how they are shaping the future of real estate.
The real estate brokerage announced the launch of a brand new website on Thursday, September 17th. This change was created to provide a better platform for users to explore services offered by the brokerage as well as a wide range of topics that envelope real estate. The updated, easy-to-use website reflects DOBI Real Estate’s commitment to creating a better experience for agents, buyers, and sellers.
“We are thrilled to introduce a new website that is immersive, engaging, and informative,” said Alicia Gewinner, marketing director of DOBI Real Estate. “We invite others to explore the pages of our website, as we recall memories of milestones past, uncover new dreams for how we can service our agents and their clients, and flex our ambitions to redefine industry standards.”
What Can Be Found on the New Website
Users will find the following on the new website:
● What’s to Love about Birmingham including an overview of the current market
● Comprehensive information and steps for selling your home
● Comprehensive information and steps for buying a home
● Featured listings - See the hottest listings currently on the market
● Weekly market update – Highlighting the number of new homes listed, deals pending, and homes sold in Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb Counties
● All homes for sale in Birmingham - View a comprehensive list of homes available if you are in the market
● Agent information - Get to know the agents of DOBI
● Client testimonials - Hear from real clients about their experience with a trusted real estate agent or broker
● Real estate blog - Covering the latest from DOBI including social media updates, perks to living in Birmingham, monthly brokerage award winners, events, announcements, DIY projects, home design ideas, and real estate news
To see the new website in action or to learn more about DOBI Real Estate, visit the link below or contact their team.
About DOBI Real Estate
DOBI Real Estate is a Birmingham-based residential real estate brokerage serving all of Michigan with quality service and quality agents. Founded in 2018, the real estate agency rocketed to the top with a growth in sales volume by 268% to reach the Top 30 on Realcomp’s brokerage rankings in the first 11 months. The firm continues to grow and innovate based on “The DOBI Difference,” which enables growth and creates a better experience for the agent, the buyer, and the seller. The agency prides itself on hiring the best agents with a passion for what they do as well as creating a culture that encourages excellence. The team of Realtors and brokers offer both the skills and experience to create a seamless process for those hoping to buy or sell a home at the best price point. The launch of their brand-new website platform is just one way the agency is expected to continue to break barriers in the Michigan real estate industry and provide a better experience for their clients.
