Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 937 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,690 in the last 365 days.

Webinar to Assist with October Student Data Submission

To assist those who are responsible for the important task of reporting October student data to the Department of Education, the DOE Data Team will be holding a webinar on Tuesday, October 6th from 1 pm to 2 pm.

This webinar will focus on how to complete, validate, and certify the October Student Data Reports. If you are tasked with editing, validating or certifying the any of the following October Student Data Reports for your School Administrative Unit (SAU) or school, you are encouraged to attend.

  • October 1st Student Enrollment Count (formerly titled EPS Enrollment)
  • Special Education Child Count EF S 05 Part 1
  • CTE October Student Count

All of these reports and their subsequent counts are used to allocate and distribute state and federal funding to school districts.  It is vital that these counts are correct, and the reports are submitted accurately and on time.

Please click here to register.

If you have any questions, comments or concerns in regards to this webinar, please do not hesitate to contact us at the MEDMS helpdesk at MEDMS.Helpdesk@Maine.gov or (207) 624-6896.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Webinar to Assist with October Student Data Submission

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.