Webinar to Assist with October Student Data Submission

To assist those who are responsible for the important task of reporting October student data to the Department of Education, the DOE Data Team will be holding a webinar on Tuesday, October 6th from 1 pm to 2 pm.

This webinar will focus on how to complete, validate, and certify the October Student Data Reports. If you are tasked with editing, validating or certifying the any of the following October Student Data Reports for your School Administrative Unit (SAU) or school, you are encouraged to attend.

October 1st Student Enrollment Count (formerly titled EPS Enrollment)

Special Education Child Count EF S 05 Part 1

CTE October Student Count

All of these reports and their subsequent counts are used to allocate and distribute state and federal funding to school districts. It is vital that these counts are correct, and the reports are submitted accurately and on time.

Please click here to register.

If you have any questions, comments or concerns in regards to this webinar, please do not hesitate to contact us at the MEDMS helpdesk at MEDMS.Helpdesk@Maine.gov or (207) 624-6896.