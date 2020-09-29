Mexo Exchange Partners with LatamEx, Enabling LATAM People to Buy Crypto with Local Fiat Currencies

Mexo Exchange partners with Latamex, LATAM’s fiat-to-crypto gateway that allows users to buy crypto with local fiat currencies.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, September 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mexo , the new crypto exchange platform which provides more than 30 cryptocurrencies for Latin American cryptocurrency traders, announced their partnership with Latamex , LATAM’s fiat-to-crypto gateway that allows users to buy crypto with local fiat currencies. The technology of this fiat-crypto function is provided by Latamex, a company by Settle Network Thanks to the strategic partnership with Latamex, the users of Mexo, the crypto exchange tailored for Latin America, can now buy cryptocurrencies with their fiat currencies at the best price directly through the "Buy Crypto" function on https://www.mexo.io/ Latamex is not only the largest fiat gateway network in Latin America, but has the most competitive pricing in the region. They are the gateway chosen by all the top global exchanges and users.Mexo launched on August 20th of this year to promote and strengthen the professionalism of blockchain and cryptocurrencies in Latin America. The connecting between local currencies and crypto presents their mission of providing the exceptional trading experience for LATAM crypto users."Providing fiat options within Latin America's main countries is very important to us as we think it is the way to meet the community's needs and encourage the adoption of blockchain and cryptocurrencies. The implementation of fiat options means more Latin American people can trade with their local currencies, and that's what Mexo, a leading crypto trading platform with the highest international standards, wants to provide.", said Maggie Wu, the CEO of Mexo and Krypital Group.‘’Latin America is a key market in the crypto industry that is growing at an accelerating rate due to local economies pushing for alternative means of payment and saving’’, said Jack Saracco, Head of Business Development & Partnerships at Settle Network. ‘’Our partnership with Mexo will allow users in Latin America to purchase cryptocurrencies with their pesos and reais in LATAM. We are happy to help partners thrive in Latin America.’’Through the partnership with Latamex, a company by Settle Network, users in Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil can exchange cryptocurrencies with local currencies directly through Mexo Exchange. This update applies to three cryptocurrencies, BTC, ETH, and LTC. Mexo users now can freely enjoy trading through the platform, including trading the most trending DeFi (Decentralized Finance) tokens in the industry, for example, UNI, MKR, and LINK.Mexo Exchange is backed by Krypital Group, a blockchain venture capital fund and incubator founded in 2017. In 3 years of existence, Krypital funded projects have attracted more than 2 million users to the blockchain ecosystem. The estimated market value of the companies invested by Krypital Group have exceeded one billion dollars.On the other hand, Settle Network is Latin America's largest digital asset settlement network for cross-border exchanges and payments, providing programmatic interoperability between traditional and digital assets by leveraging LATAM countries' financial infrastructures.About Settle NetworkSettle Network is the largest digital assets settlement network across LATAM (Latin America) for exchange and cross-border payments. Settle Network provides programmatic interoperability between traditional and digital assets, by leveraging financial infrastructure in every country they operate. Covering the most relevant markets, including the largest banks and thousands of cash retail locations. This enables unlimited and compliant interoperability between digital assets and the most important local currencies. Settle Network has an array of products such as Latamex (largest crypto-to-fiat gateway in Latin America), Settle X (payment solutions for business, including stablecoin issuance solutions), PSP Xramp (payment processing solutions), among others.For more information, visit: https://settlenetwork.com and https://latamex.com/ About LatamexLatamex is Settle Network’s fiat gateway and the leading crypto-to-fiat gateway in Latin America. Latamex allows users from every exchange to buy and sell cryptocurrencies with their local fiat money in latam. Users can register for cash-in & cash-out functions at https://latamex.com/

