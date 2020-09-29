FLAG ALERT: US and NC Flags to Return to Full Staff Display Today at Sunset

The United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities should return to full staff display at sunset today, September 29, 2020, after being lowered in honor of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. She will be laid to rest today in a private ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

Ginsburg was a feminist icon to many, dedicating her life to public service and advocacy for social justice and gender equality. She was the second woman appointed to the Supreme Court of the United States, where she served for more than 27 years.

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Please note, all North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the US Flag Code.

