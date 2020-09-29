IDT Expands Global Footprint with Launch of IDT China
Appointment of local leadership and new office will help IDT serve key marketCORALVILLE, IA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), a leading comprehensive genomics solutions provider, announced that it has established an official business entity in China with the launch of IDT China. It is the latest step in the Company’s continued global expansion to support researchers across numerous disciplines from pharmaceutical development to agricultural biology. IDT has facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America, and serves customers in more than 100 countries.
The launch of IDT China allows the Company to better serve its customer base in the region, in addition to reaching new customers and providing easier access to its complete portfolio of industry-leading products. This includes IDT’s robust next generation sequencing (NGS) product portfolio that provides powerful tools to support the growing research efforts in China to develop precision medicine. NGS products from IDT, which have the highest standards of quality and product performance, can help support the important research that determines actionable treatment for patients.
“The launch of IDT China better positions our team to provide localized support and enable important research projects throughout the region,” said IDT President Trey Martin. “China has experienced significant growth in life sciences research, becoming a leader in the pursuit of new technologies for translational and personalized medicine, and we look forward to enabling their activities.”
One of the first steps for the new entity was the appointment of Liz Chen as General Manager, IDT China. She has more than 15 years of experience in sales management and business development in Greater China and other regions, working with both multinational companies and consulting firms. Chen will lead IDT China from its headquarters in Shanghai.
IDT has continued to develop partnerships in China to increase its support of research projects, including the establishment of a strategic collaboration last year with Chinese medical sequencing firm ChosenMed. IDT’s work with ChosenMed includes providing its market-leading NGS enrichment products for cancer sequencing studies. In addition, the two companies are developing large pan-cancer research panels as part of the Cancer Atlas of China (CGAC) project, which is focused on the future of Chinese cancer diagnosis.
IDT has offices in Singapore; Tokyo, Japan; and Seoul, South Korea, helping to serve China and the entire Asia Pacific region.
Follow IDT on twitter @idtdna for real-time updates and insights.
About IDT
Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (IDT) develops, manufactures, and markets nucleic acid products for the life sciences industry in the areas of academic and commercial research, agriculture, medical diagnostics, and pharmaceutical development. IDT has developed proprietary technologies for genomics applications such as next generation sequencing, CRISPR genome editing, synthetic biology, digital PCR, and RNA interference. Through its GMP services, IDT manufactures products used by scientists in researching many forms of cancer and most inherited and infectious diseases. IDT is widely recognized as the industry leader in custom nucleic acid manufacture, serving over 130,000 life sciences researchers. IDT was founded in 1987 and has its manufacturing headquarters in Coralville, Iowa, USA, with additional manufacturing sites in San Diego, California, USA; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, USA; Leuven, Belgium; and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.idtdna.com.
IDT Public Relations
Integrated DNA Technologies
+1 800-328-2661
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn