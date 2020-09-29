DuPont Nature Center Closing for Winter

Observation Deck to Remain Open

The DuPont Nature Center at Mispillion Harbor Reserve will close for the winter starting Thursday, Oct. 1, with a scheduled reopening Saturday, April 3, 2021 for the busy spring and summer seasons. The center is operated by DNREC’s Division of Fish and Wildlife and provides programming and exhibits on Delaware Bayshore aquatic life.

During the winter closure, the DuPont Nature Center’s handicap-accessible observation deck will remain open from dawn to dusk daily. The nature center deck will not be actively maintained while the center is closed, and visitors are advised to consider weather conditions prior to accessing the deck.

The deck offers views of the Mispillion Harbor and surrounding saltmarsh and sandy beach habitat as well as a view of the Delaware Bay. Though the nature center is recognized as a location to view spring shorebird migration, it also provides excellent opportunities in the fall and winter to view shorebirds such as dunlin, sanderlings and black-bellied plovers.

The DuPont Nature Center is located at 2992 Lighthouse Road, east of Milford. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information about the DuPont Nature Center and its programs, please call 302-422-1329 or visit de.gov/dnc.

About DNREC The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The Division of Fish and Wildlife conserves and manages Delaware’s fish and wildlife and their habitats, and provides fishing, hunting, wildlife viewing and boating access on nearly 65,000 acres of public land. For more information, visit the website and connect with DNREC on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Joanna Wilson, joanna.wilson@delaware.gov; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov

