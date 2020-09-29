Biz4Group has successfully delivered an innovative eCommerce platform within 4-7 weeks

Globally renowned eCommerce development firm “Biz4Group” has achieved the milestone of delivering an eCommerce platform within record time.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading eCommerce development firm, Biz4Group has recently accomplished the task of delivering a fully-functional eCommerce website within a stringent timeline. The company boasts a colossal experience in the field of eCommerce domain, which also shows in its ever-growing list of industry-leading clientele.

As a company, Biz4Group comes across as a one-stop solution for all your eCommerce needs. Be it generic or business-specific, the developers at Biz4Group make sure the solution is delivered within definite timelines.

According to the feedback provided by the client, “The platform is precisely tailored to make sure all our business needs and functionalities are served at its best. I have personally made sure to stay aligned with the team at Biz4Group to let them understand our business model and technicalities.” He further added “I am highly impressed by the efficiency and adeptness of the team. All the phases were carried with utter dedication and competence, which ultimately made for the timely deployment of the business platform”

The online store allows users to subscribe and avail of various products and services. The customers can also compare different products and quickly interchange and manage subscriptions at will. The platform is one a kind solution to help users centralize their product/ service subscriptions from the comfort of their homes. Both customers and vendors will get a host of advanced features to make their shopping and selling experience highly remarkable and meaningful.

About Biz4Group

Biz4Group is a US-based IT company headquartered in Orlando, FL. With four on-shore and off-shore offices, and an experience of 15+ years, the company excels in developing, implementing, and monitoring Digital Solutions ranging from Mobile and Web Development, eCommerce platform development, Digital Marketing, and IoT to Full Stack Development and CMS solutions. Biz4Group houses a team of 200+ expert developers, having delivered 500+ projects so far. The company is led by a group of seasoned IT aficionados having experience of more than 20 years and successful history of working with Fortune 100 companies.