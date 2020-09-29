Taiwan Innovation Fair & Share: Showcasing Taiwanese technology, innovations and business opportunities

Taiwan Innovation Fair & Share 2020

Taiwan Innovation Fair & Share is a month-long on- and offline conference that will take place between October 7 and November 6.

UTRECHT, THE NETHERLANDS, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taiwan Innovation Fair & Share is a month-long on- and offline conference organized by Taiwan Globalization Network (TGN) and Tiger Accelerator between October 7 and November 6. The conference will highlight Taiwanese technology, innovations, and businesses opportunities to an international audience through an online trade fair exhibition and a series of hybrid live events. European and international stakeholders are invited to join the conference and explore ways to connect with Taiwan’s robust tech & business ecosystem.

The online exhibition, presented through the Whova platform, will showcase over 100 innovative companies in the Life Sciences, MedTech, IoT, and AI sectors. For the entire month of October 2020, visitors will be able to browse through the product offerings of the many participating companies through a virtual exhibition hall. Visitors will also be able to engage the companies directly on the exhibition platform through a live chat, as well as attend scheduled live demonstrations and e-meetings, where they can connect with representatives from the exhibitors. The companies exhibiting in the online fair will include start-ups, scale-ups and corporations. Within the conference platform, contact information for the participating companies will also be available for further communications.

Additionally, throughout the month, Taiwan Innovation Fair & Share will feature various hybrid live events. On October 7 a grand opening over livestream will launch the conference, where representatives from TGN & Tiger Accelerator will kick off the event and introduce highlights in the agenda.

On October 8 the WeScale Challenge and Taiwan Business Day will take place at the coworking space JIM in Utrecht. Both live events can be followed via a livestream. During the WeScale Challenge, six selected Dutch companies with the ambition to develop their business in Asia will pitch their scale-up propositions in front of a jury that consists of investors, business angels, and other industry experts. From these pitches, four winners will be chosen for the Taiwan Explorer Awards, which consist of a Business Explorer Tour to Taiwan and a soft-landing package offered by Taiwan Innovation Hub partners. The package includes a flight ticket to Taiwan, business development services provided by Taiwan Accelerator Plus (TAcc+), one month of free co-working space in Taipei’s Startup Terrace campus, and more. Note that sign-ups for the WeScale Challenge are still open until October 1. For more details on the WeScale Challenge and on how to register, please visit this link:

https://www.taiwanglobalization.net/event/wescale-challenge-pitch

On the same day, during the Taiwan Business Day (#TBD20) segment, there will be a seminar on the topic of Opportunities in the Age of Crises. The seminar will include presentations given by experts on Taiwan’s entrepreneurship ecosystem, including David JP Wang from the Taipei Representative Office in the Netherlands, Mike van der Vijver from Orange Gibbon and other senior leaders. For more deailts on Taiwan Business Day, please visit this link:

https://www.taiwanglobalization.net/news/opportunities-in-the-age-of-crisis-tbd20

Furthermore, ‘Pitching for Expansion’ sessions will take place on October 16, 23 and 30, each time from 10:00 CET to 12:00 CET. On October 16, the theme will be focused on the ICT, AI and IoT sectors. On October 23 the theme will be focused on the life sciences and medtech sectors, and on October 30 on Sustainable Impact. During these sessions, innovative Taiwanese companies that are ready to expand in Europe will present their pitches to investors, to providers of loans and subsidies as well as to other sources of finance specialized in internationalization. The ‘Pitching for Expansion’ sessions are online events, and can be followed by the Taiwan Innovation Fair & Share audience through livestream. Afterwards, the recordings will be available for delayed viewing.

Registration for Taiwan Innovation Fair & Share is free of charge. To sign up for the conference and to learn more about the event, please follow this link:

https://www.taiwanglobalization.net/taiwaninnovation