Hoyer Statement on Updated Version of the Heroes Act

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-MD) released the following statement after House Democrats unveiled an updated version of the Heroes Act earlier this evening: “I am disappointed that we have been unable to reach agreement with Republicans since the end of April on additional assistance to help the American people during this pandemic. Since mid-August, I have urged House Democrats to put a compromise measure on the table to show Americans that we are continuing to negotiate in good faith. I am pleased that, working with Speaker Pelosi, we have fashioned a proposal that will provide relief to workers and small businesses, ensure state and local governments can keep essential workers on the job, and increase the testing that is necessary to bring this pandemic under control, among many important provisions. I believe this legislation represents a reasonable compromise that meets the needs we identified in the Heroes Act that passed the House in May. “The American people need help now, and Democrats are committed to securing the assistance they need. I thank our Committee Chairs for their tireless work on this legislation. I am hopeful that our Republican colleagues will join with us, as they have with four previous bills, and take action for the American people. Doing nothing must not be an option.”