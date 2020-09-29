Victoria, Australia Fitness centre restrictions not based in reality – VIC Active

Vic Active

Gyms Are Safe

Mental Health Crisis

Petition

VIC Active has slammed the State Government’s refusal to review its stance on fitness club restrictions

The Government cannot keep ignoring this,” Mr Schleiger said.”
— Tim Schleiger

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIC Active, a peak body representing more than 100 Victorian club owners, 4000 staff and 300,000 members, met with State Government representatives last week, in conjunction with Fitness Australia, to present its case for a safe reopening plan.

But the Government’s announcement yesterday included no change to restrictions on fitness clubs, which at this point are not likely to reopen until late November, under the “Last Step” of the Government road map.

VIC Active spokesman Tim Schleiger said the Government’s position that clubs were high risk is fundamentally wrong, and ongoing closures were doing untold damage to the health of Victorians.

“Fitness clubs are not high risk - there is now clear and irrefutable evidence of that from all over the world, but the Government is ignoring facts and keeping clubs closed on a guess,” Mr Schleiger said.

“Data collected by Fitness Australia shows that from 7.31 million check-ins across 546 clubs in the first eight weeks after they reopened in NSW there were zero cases of reported community transmission.

“In the United States, from 49.4 million club visits, across 2877 locations in August, the infection occurrence rate was 0.002%. ZERO transmission occurred from any reported cases.

“Similarly in the UK, the infection rate is 0.34 cases per 100,000 visits, from 22 million visits in the two months following reopening, according to ukactive, with zero community transmission recorded.

“Unlike many other industries, fitness clubs know exactly who is using the facilities, at what time and for how long. We have an almost unrivalled capacity for contact tracing – should it even be required.

“Fitness clubs were already highly controlled clean environments, regulated with gold standard hygiene processes – these are significantly enhanced by COVID-safe plans.”

Dr Rachael Jefferson-Buchanan, specialist in human movement at Charles Sturt University, has warned that ongoing closures would have a series of knock-on ramifications.

“Improved physical and mental health status leads to more physical activity, which in turn has a positive association with better mental health and physical health. People with high exercise levels also display fewer health problems when they encounter stress,” Dr Jefferson Buchanan said.

“Premier Andrews must provide an evidence base for this gym closure decision, or the mid and long-term adverse health effects for the Victorian population will be felt. Gyms need to be reclassed as an essential service during this pandemic.
team@vicactive.org

“Long-term consequences of a lack of fitness activities in gyms will likely affect the population’s future motivation to exercise and re-join gyms when they eventually open. This will have an adverse effect on the population’s health, as well as the fitness industry more generally.

Dr Jefferson-Buchanan pointed to a 2018 study that investigated the relationship between resistance exercise training and mental health outcomes. It concluded that weight training was associated with a significant reduction in depressive symptoms regardless of the participants’ age, sex, health status, or the program/session duration, intensity, or frequency.

“There is a clear statistical connection between professional exercise environments and physical health and wellbeing. The Government cannot keep ignoring this,” Mr Schleiger said.

“We know that healthy people can withstand the virus. But by enforcing ongoing lockdowns, the Government is increasing the danger of the virus.

“The best way to get Victorians back on track is to re-open fitness facilities with COVID-safe plans; the 40,000 fitness and wellbeing professionals across the state are ready, willing and able to get the community on the road to recovery.

“Fitness centres are integral to maintaining physical and mental wellbeing and so it’s now critical that people can be allowed to access them in a responsible and COVID-safe way.

“Gyms were already highly regulated, clean and sanitary environments prior to the pandemic. All VIC Active members have COVID-Safe plans in place which increase the level of safety. The suggestion that fitness centres are high risk is simply wrong.”

The broader industry in Victoria comprises more than 45,000 staff. While one in six Victorians regularly attend a fitness centre.

VIC Active – www.vicactive.org

Mel Tempest
Fitness Business Advisor
+61353387320
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Exercise is medicine

You just read:

Victoria, Australia Fitness centre restrictions not based in reality – VIC Active

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Mel Tempest
Fitness Business Advisor
+61353387320
Company/Organization
Mel Tempest Fitness Business Influencer Speaker Podcaster

Melbourne, 3000
Australia
+61353387320
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Mel Tempest is a fitness business motivational speaker, consultant and innovator like no other. In addition to being a national and internationally demanded speaker and presenter, Mel is also a fitness business coach; founder of the Gym Owners’ Fitness Business Podcast and the Women's Leaders Fitness Business Podcast; facilitator and owner of the Ignite Fitness Business events in Australasia; and one of Australia’s most innovative and long-standing gym operators. As a go-to consultant for fitness business owners and operators of all experience levels, Mel has a unique talent for transforming business challenges into innovative solutions that deliver profitable returns. She has a reputation for innovation, thought-leadership and “calling a spade a spade”, and this brutal honesty often underlies her keynote addresses and presentations, making her sessions refreshingly engaging. Mel’s game-changing keynotes are designed to ensure audiences all over the world feel highly engaged and genuinely responsive to the topics she presents – which is critical, as Mel believes this is where action and lasting change originates. Mel's passion for innovation in business has been unwavering since she entered the industry. In 2005 she created and opened Australia’s first men's only gym. In 2017 Mel’s became the first-ever Australian to win an IHRSA Scholarship. In this same year, Mel’s health club in Ballarat was among the top 3 finalists of the Smart Company Award, and during this year she also founded and commenced the Gym Owners’ Fitness Business Podcast and Network, which quickly garnered more than 840,000 hits (Dec 2019). Mel is also the facilitator and organiser of the first Ignite Fitness Business Roundtable Events held throughout Australasia Singapore And USA. She was also one of the very few business owners to open a boutique fitness studio within her large commercial club. Mel specialises in consulting, innovation and early adoption; courageous leadership; social media strategies; sales concepts and programming; business problem solving; networking and start-ups. Her autobiography has touched lives and lead her to speak to large audiences, inspiring and changing lives.

http://www.meltempst.net

More From This Author
Victoria, Australia Fitness centre restrictions not based in reality – VIC Active
VICTORIA'S - Mental Health Crisis Looming – Get Fitness Facilities Open
Victorian COVID Crisis Has Catastrophic Affect To Gym Industry In Australia
View All Stories From This Author