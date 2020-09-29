Royalton Barracks/ 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
CASE#: 20B203133
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 09/27/2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: Curtis Rd. Randolph, VT
VIOLATION:1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Steve M. Carr
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above mentioned date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a report
of a suspected domestic assault in the area of Curtis Rd. Upon arrival,
troopers spoke with the victim, witnesses, and Carr. Upon further
investigation, troopers discovered that on that evening, there was no assault,
but at an earlier time, Carr had assaulted a member of his family. Carr was
issued conditions of release and cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court
Orange Criminal Division to answer to the charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/29/2020 at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.