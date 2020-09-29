Royalton Barracks/ 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B203133

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 09/27/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Curtis Rd. Randolph, VT

VIOLATION:1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Steve M. Carr

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above mentioned date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a report

of a suspected domestic assault in the area of Curtis Rd. Upon arrival,

troopers spoke with the victim, witnesses, and Carr. Upon further

investigation, troopers discovered that on that evening, there was no assault,

but at an earlier time, Carr had assaulted a member of his family. Carr was

issued conditions of release and cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court

Orange Criminal Division to answer to the charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/29/2020 at 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.