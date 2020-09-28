Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 770 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,598 in the last 365 days.

Paisa Financial, a member of Fit Financial Group Inc., is fraudulently using the Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System (NMLS) number 76988, which belongs to DBO-licensee Bay Equity LLC

The Department of Business Oversight (DBO) has been notified that an entity known as “Paisa Financial” is mailing loan solicitation letters to members of the public, and fraudulently using the NMLS number 76988.  This NMLS number belongs to licensed mortgage lender Bay Equity LLC.  These fraudulent letters are from “Paisa Financial, a member of Fit Financial Group Inc.” The signature line lists the business address as 871 E. Hamilton Ave #F, Campbell, CA. Contact information includes a phone number (408-359-7152) and email address (enriqueherrerapaisafinancial@financier.com). Letters are signed by “Enrique Herrera” claiming to be a “Branch Office Senior Coordinator”.  None of these entities hold a license with DBO to offer or sell loans.

The DBO urges consumers to exercise extreme caution before responding to any solicitation offering financial services. To check whether a financial service provider is licensed in California, or to file a complaint, consumers should go to the DBO website at www.dbo.ca.gov or call 1-866-275-2677.

You just read:

Paisa Financial, a member of Fit Financial Group Inc., is fraudulently using the Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System (NMLS) number 76988, which belongs to DBO-licensee Bay Equity LLC

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.