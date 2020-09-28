WILLIAM JESSUP UNIVERSITY PROVIDES SOCIAL LIFT TO STUDENTS
The diversity and unity experienced here at Jessup as a faith-based institution helps bring strength and encouragement to our entire region.”ROCKLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- William Jessup University was recently awarded the No. 1 Top Performer in the Regional West for Social Mobility by U.S. News & World Report. In their 2021 “Best Colleges” rankings, they also identified Jessup as a stand-out school in several other categories, including Regional Colleges West (No. 2), Best Colleges for Veterans (No. 2), and Best Value Schools (No. 4) because they offer affordable education and exceptional life impact opportunity. Jessup has worked hard to achieve these rankings and is proud to partner with all students looking for a Christ-centered and career-ready education.
“We are grateful for these awards and recognitions because they help to honor the amazing faculty, staff, and student body that are assembled here at Jessup,” said Jessup President, Dr. John Jackson. “I believe our students are not only being prepared for future success, they are being shaped and encouraged to be women and men of faith who will bring hope to our culture. The diversity and unity experienced here at Jessup as a faith-based institution helps bring strength and encouragement to our entire region.”
College affordability is one of the greatest challenges lower-income and first-generation students face when they pursue higher education. Jessup values diversity and giving every student the opportunity to earn a college degree. With the help of Pell Grants, eligible low-income students can receive federal aid that they typically do not have to pay back. They use this funding to pay for tuition, fees, room and board, and other college expenses. Jessup also offers students a number of scholarships and grants to help with tuition and college expenses.
College admission isn’t the only hurdle students face. Jessup is committed to supporting students throughout their entire educational journey. Before students are enrolled, they provide comprehensive enrollment services and personalized staff who are invested in each student’s whole future. As a Jessup student, they have access to a wide range of career services, including internships and job preparedness information. They also have access to a network of specialized staff and faculty who will help them become career-ready.
Jessup’s No. 4 “Best Value” school in the Regional West distinction highlights their financial aid department’s commitment to providing a wide variety of financial aid options, including institutional, federal, and state aid. By providing affordable higher education, they help eliminate the hurdles many students face when deciding if college is possible.
Jessup’s mission to educate transformational leaders for the glory of God is only realized when access to faith-integrated, transformative education is available to everyone. They are proud of their “Best Colleges” designations and the ways they are raising up Christ-honoring transformational leaders from all backgrounds. Jessup remains steadfast in their commitment to finding ways to increase affordability and social mobility efforts, making higher education accessible and attainable for all students. If a student can move from one socioeconomic class to another, they not only increase their earning potential and financial security, they have the tools and resources they need to positively impact their neighborhoods, communities, and future generations.
