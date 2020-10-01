Flurosat announces FluroSense Insights and growth into Latin America

FluroSense crop performance dashboard with a regional view

FluroSat announces the release of FluroSense Insights and entry of its differentiated nutrient management decision-support products into Latin American markets.

As a production manager, and seed producer FluroSense has saved me a lot of time and headache by helping me identify problematic fields, improve management practices and optimize production quality.” — Julio Valdes, Agronomist, External Advisor for Remington International

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FluroSense Insights (FSI) is a crop analytics package that combines proven academic science with scalable remote sensing and in-field collected observations. FSI integrates the Crop Performance and Crop Stress apps, the two most popular offerings of the platform. The single Dashboard will deliver proactive insights to stakeholders such as ag-retailers, seed producers, and food processors to enable greater insights to their growers. Users can choose from a number of seamlessly integrated imagery and data providers connected to FluroSat’s platform without any multi-year or minimal acre commitments.

“Data has the transformative power of making agriculture more sustainable, but Big Data without proper consolidation quickly becomes overwhelming for agronomists,” Dr. Anastasia Volkova, CEO and founder, FluroSat, “This is where Flurosat makes the difference, combining insights from proven science and a high level of integration and automation of workflows.”

FluroSense Insights takes the best of FluroSense analytics on crop monitoring and stress detection to the next level. Insights enable modern agribusinesses to operate on a subfield, field, farm, region, crop country, and even global level. Users can benchmark on the level that is right for the job at hand: anywhere from granular reporting on crop performance of a hybrid across a multi-field trial to understanding the development of a certain commodity in an entire growing region.

Alongside FluroSense Insights available globally, FluroSat will also offer a new package FS Insights + Nutrition in the United States, Australia, and Latin America. The upgraded Nutrient recommendation package will focus on site-specific in-season Nitrogen recommendations based on scientific modeling and field-specific history which takes into account soil hydrology, crop rotation, climatic outlook, management practices as well as economic parameters like yield goals and allocated input budgets.

Flurosat continues to grow it’s API partner network and develop deeply connected workflows to deliver its analytics and recommendations straight into customer’s preferred farm management systems.

To become a FluroSat partner or gain access to FluroSense Insights to incorporate them into your precision ag program contact us at hello@flurosat.com or get in touch with one of our digital agronomists in your region.

FluroSat's New Crop Performance Dashboard - Sept 2020 Release