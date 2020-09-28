Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sept. 28: Courts Impacted by Wildfires

[Updated as of Monday, Sept. 28]

Due to the fast-moving wildfire, all Sonoma County courthouses are closed to the public on Tuesday, Sept. 29 and Wednesday, Sept. 30. All protective orders set to expire on those days are extended until Oct. 23. Read the full emergency order here.

 

 

