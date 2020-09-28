THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2020
**Following one-minute speeches, the House will consider the 26 bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules. Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m.
Suspensions (26 bills)
- H.R. 362 – Energy Emergency Leadership Act, as amended (Rep. Rush – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 360 – Cyber Sense Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Latta – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 359 – Enhancing Grid Security through Public-Private Partnerships Act, as amended (Rep. McNerney – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 1289 – PHONE Act of 2020 (Rep. Thompson (CA) – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 1754 – Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Tonko – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 8134 – Consumer Product Safety Inspection Enhancement Act, as amended (Rep. Schakowsky – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 8128 – Consumer Safety Technology Act (Rep. McNerney – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 8132 – American COMPETE Act, as amended (Rep. McMorris Rodgers – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 4764 – TRANSPLANT Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Matsui – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 5373 – United States Anti-Doping Agency Reauthorization Act of 2020 (Rep. Thompson (CA) – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 4439 – Creating Hope Reauthorization Act, as amended (Rep. Butterfield – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 4078 – EARLY Act Reauthorization of 2019 (Rep. Wasserman Schultz – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 4996 – Helping MOMS Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Kelly (IL) – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 2468 – School-Based Allergies and Asthma Management Program Act (Rep. Hoyer – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 3131 – South Asian Heart Health Awareness and Research Act of 2020 (Rep. Jayapal – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 5572 – Family Support Services for Addiction Act of 2020 (Rep. Trone – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 2075 – School-Based Health Centers Reauthorization Act of 2019 (Rep. Sarbanes – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 7948 – Tribal Health Data Improvement Act of 2020 (Rep. Gianforte – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 5469 – Pursuing Equity in Mental Health Act (Rep. Watson Coleman – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 1109 – Mental Health Services for Students Act of 2020 (Rep. Napolitano – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 2519 – Improving Mental Health Access from the Emergency Department Act of 2020 (Rep. Ruiz – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 4861 – Effective Suicide Screening and Assessment in the Emergency Department Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Bilirakis – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 7293 – STANDUP Act of 2020 (Rep. Peters – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 3539 – Behavioral Intervention Guidelines Act of 2020 (Rep. Ferguson – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 5760 – Grid Security Research and Development Act (Rep. Bera – Science, Space, and Technology)
- H.Res. __ – Reaffirming the House of Representative’s commitment to the orderly and peaceful transfer of power called for in the Constitution of the United States, and for other purposes (Rep. Swalwell – Judiciary)