Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 748 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,571 in the last 365 days.

THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2020

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

**Following one-minute speeches, the House will consider the 26 bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules.  Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (26 bills)

  1. H.R. 362 – Energy Emergency Leadership Act, as amended (Rep. Rush – Energy and Commerce)
  2. H.R. 360 – Cyber Sense Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Latta – Energy and Commerce)
  3. H.R. 359 – Enhancing Grid Security through Public-Private Partnerships Act, as amended (Rep. McNerney – Energy and Commerce)
  4. H.R. 1289 – PHONE Act of 2020 (Rep. Thompson (CA) – Energy and Commerce)
  5. H.R. 1754 – Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Tonko – Energy and Commerce)
  6. H.R. 8134 – Consumer Product Safety Inspection Enhancement Act, as amended (Rep. Schakowsky – Energy and Commerce)
  7. H.R. 8128 – Consumer Safety Technology Act (Rep. McNerney – Energy and Commerce)
  8. H.R. 8132 – American COMPETE Act, as amended (Rep. McMorris Rodgers – Energy and Commerce)
  9. H.R. 4764 – TRANSPLANT Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Matsui – Energy and Commerce)
  10. H.R. 5373 – United States Anti-Doping Agency Reauthorization Act of 2020 (Rep. Thompson (CA) – Energy and Commerce)
  11. H.R. 4439 – Creating Hope Reauthorization Act, as amended (Rep. Butterfield – Energy and Commerce)
  12. H.R. 4078 – EARLY Act Reauthorization of 2019 (Rep. Wasserman Schultz – Energy and Commerce)
  13. H.R. 4996 – Helping MOMS Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Kelly (IL) – Energy and Commerce)
  14. H.R. 2468 – School-Based Allergies and Asthma Management Program Act (Rep. Hoyer – Energy and Commerce)
  15. H.R. 3131 – South Asian Heart Health Awareness and Research Act of 2020 (Rep. Jayapal – Energy and Commerce)
  16. H.R. 5572 – Family Support Services for Addiction Act of 2020 (Rep. Trone – Energy and Commerce)
  17. H.R. 2075 – School-Based Health Centers Reauthorization Act of 2019 (Rep. Sarbanes – Energy and Commerce)
  18. H.R. 7948 – Tribal Health Data Improvement Act of 2020 (Rep. Gianforte – Energy and Commerce)
  19. H.R. 5469 – Pursuing Equity in Mental Health Act (Rep. Watson Coleman – Energy and Commerce)
  20. H.R. 1109 – Mental Health Services for Students Act of 2020 (Rep. Napolitano – Energy and Commerce)
  21. H.R. 2519 – Improving Mental Health Access from the Emergency Department Act of 2020 (Rep. Ruiz – Energy and Commerce)
  22. H.R. 4861 – Effective Suicide Screening and Assessment in the Emergency Department Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Bilirakis – Energy and Commerce)
  23. H.R. 7293 – STANDUP Act of 2020 (Rep. Peters – Energy and Commerce)
  24. H.R. 3539 – Behavioral Intervention Guidelines Act of 2020 (Rep. Ferguson – Energy and Commerce)
  25. H.R. 5760 – Grid Security Research and Development Act (Rep. Bera – Science, Space, and Technology)
  26. H.Res. __ – Reaffirming the House of Representative’s commitment to the orderly and peaceful transfer of power called for in the Constitution of the United States, and for other purposes (Rep. Swalwell – Judiciary)

You just read:

THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2020

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.