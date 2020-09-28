Southwest Region Rainbow Trout Stocking Schedule - October
Personnel from Fish and Game's Nampa Hatchery will be releasing more than 41,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at the following locations during October. Local ponds are the primary focus of this stocking effort due to milder weather and correspondingly cooler water temperatures.
LOCATION WEEK STOCKED NUMBER OF TROUT
Arrowrock Reservoir September 28 9,000
Boise River – Barber Park to Glenwood Bridge October 5, 19 1,080/1,080
Boise River – Eagle Road to Middleton October 5, 19 1,080/1,080
Crane Falls Reservoir (Grand View) October 5 1,200
Duff Lane Pond (Middleton) October 19 475
Eagle Island Park Pond October 12 450
Eds Pond (Emmett) October 5 200
Esthers Pond (Boise) September 28 1,300
Heroes Park Pond (Meridian) September 28 150
Horsethief Reservoir (Cascade) September 28 7,500
Kleiner Pond (Meridian) September 28, October 19 450/450
Legacy Park Pond (Mountain Home) October 19 350
Lowman (10-mile) Ponds October 5 600
Lucky Peak Reservoir (Boise) September 30 4,000
Mann Creek Reservoir (Midvale) October 5 1,400
Mariposa Pond (Boise) September 28, October 19 125/125
Marsing Pond September 28 450
Merrill Pond (Eagle) October 5 250
Mill Pond (Horseshoe Bend) October 12 900
Nicholson Park Pond (Kuna) October 19 475
Parkcenter Pond (Boise) September 28 750
Payette Greenbelt Pond October 12 450
Riverside Pond (Garden City) October 5, 19 450/450
Rotary Pond (Caldwell) October 19 1,100
Sawyers Pond (Emmett) October 5 900
Settlers Park Pond (Meridian) October 5, 19 125/125
Weiser Community Pond October 12 500
Williams Pond (Boise) October 12 450
Wilson Springs (Nampa) September 28, October 12 250/250
Wilson Springs Ponds (Nampa) Sept. 28, Oct. 5, 12, 19 400/400/400/400
The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.
- IDFG -