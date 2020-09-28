Southwest Region Rainbow Trout Stocking Schedule - October

Personnel from Fish and Game's Nampa Hatchery will be releasing more than 41,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at the following locations during October. Local ponds are the primary focus of this stocking effort due to milder weather and correspondingly cooler water temperatures.

LOCATION WEEK STOCKED NUMBER OF TROUT

Arrowrock Reservoir September 28 9,000

Boise River – Barber Park to Glenwood Bridge October 5, 19 1,080/1,080

Boise River – Eagle Road to Middleton October 5, 19 1,080/1,080

Crane Falls Reservoir (Grand View) October 5 1,200

Duff Lane Pond (Middleton) October 19 475

Eagle Island Park Pond October 12 450

Eds Pond (Emmett) October 5 200

Esthers Pond (Boise) September 28 1,300

Heroes Park Pond (Meridian) September 28 150

Horsethief Reservoir (Cascade) September 28 7,500

Kleiner Pond (Meridian) September 28, October 19 450/450

Legacy Park Pond (Mountain Home) October 19 350

Lowman (10-mile) Ponds October 5 600

Lucky Peak Reservoir (Boise) September 30 4,000

Mann Creek Reservoir (Midvale) October 5 1,400

Mariposa Pond (Boise) September 28, October 19 125/125

Marsing Pond September 28 450

Merrill Pond (Eagle) October 5 250

Mill Pond (Horseshoe Bend) October 12 900

Nicholson Park Pond (Kuna) October 19 475

Parkcenter Pond (Boise) September 28 750

Payette Greenbelt Pond October 12 450

Riverside Pond (Garden City) October 5, 19 450/450

Rotary Pond (Caldwell) October 19 1,100

Sawyers Pond (Emmett) October 5 900

Settlers Park Pond (Meridian) October 5, 19 125/125

Weiser Community Pond October 12 500

Williams Pond (Boise) October 12 450

Wilson Springs (Nampa) September 28, October 12 250/250

Wilson Springs Ponds (Nampa) Sept. 28, Oct. 5, 12, 19 400/400/400/400

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.

