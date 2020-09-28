Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 735 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,561 in the last 365 days.

Southwest Region Rainbow Trout Stocking Schedule - October

Personnel from Fish and Game's Nampa Hatchery will be releasing more than 41,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at the following locations during October. Local ponds are the primary focus of this stocking effort due to milder weather and correspondingly cooler water temperatures.

LOCATION                     WEEK STOCKED           NUMBER OF TROUT

Arrowrock Reservoir      September 28                9,000

Boise River – Barber Park to Glenwood Bridge                  October 5, 19                1,080/1,080

Boise River – Eagle Road to Middleton                               October 5, 19                1,080/1,080

Crane Falls Reservoir (Grand View)             October 5             1,200

Duff Lane Pond (Middleton)                          October 19             475

 

Eagle Island Park Pond                                  October 12             450

Eds Pond (Emmett)                                        October 5               200

Esthers Pond (Boise)                                 September 28         1,300

Heroes Park Pond (Meridian)                   September 28            150

Horsethief Reservoir (Cascade)              September 28         7,500

 

Kleiner Pond (Meridian)          September 28, October 19    450/450

Legacy Park Pond (Mountain Home)      October 19                350

Lowman (10-mile) Ponds                          October 5                  600

Lucky Peak Reservoir (Boise)                  September 30        4,000

Mann Creek Reservoir (Midvale)              October 5               1,400

Mariposa Pond (Boise)           September 28, October 19   125/125

Marsing Pond                                       September 28                450

Merrill Pond (Eagle)                                 October 5                   250

Mill Pond (Horseshoe Bend)                    October 12               900

Nicholson Park Pond (Kuna)                   October 19               475

 

Parkcenter Pond (Boise)                      September 28             750

Payette Greenbelt Pond                          October 12               450

Riverside Pond (Garden City)                 October 5, 19       450/450

Rotary Pond (Caldwell)                          October 19              1,100

Sawyers Pond (Emmett)                       October 5                 900

Settlers Park Pond (Meridian)            October 5, 19         125/125

 

Weiser Community Pond                    October 12                 500

Williams Pond (Boise)                        October 12                  450

Wilson Springs (Nampa)      September 28, October 12        250/250

Wilson Springs Ponds (Nampa)      Sept. 28, Oct. 5, 12, 19         400/400/400/400

 

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.

- IDFG -

You just read:

Southwest Region Rainbow Trout Stocking Schedule - October

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.