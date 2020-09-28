Turner, Addiego Bill Exempting Soldiers’ Combat Pay from Income Tax Now Law

Trenton – Legislation sponsored by Senator Shirley Turner and Senator Dawn Marie Addiego to exclude Armed Services combat zone pay from the state income tax, was signed into law today.

“I would like to thank Governor Murphy. This is a big salute to our military personnel, especially those serving in combat zones,” said Senator Turner (D-Mercer/Hunterdon). “Our military members are putting their lives at risk while their pay is below or at the poverty line. Their families are also making enormous personal sacrifices. New Jersey should be honoring military service, not taxing it. I first introduced this bill 19 years ago, and I am elated that New Jersey will now join the rest of the nation to become the 50th state to exempt combat zone pay from taxation.”

The law, S-2050/S-2090, will modify the New Jersey tax code to treat combat zone compensation received by members of the Armed Forces in the same way that it is treated under federal law, where it is excluded from federal income tax.

“Members of our military courageously face increased risks and immediate threats while serving within combat zones, and because of these risks, they receive a combat pay bonus,” said Senator Addiego (D-Atlantic/Burlington/Camden). “New Jersey is currently the only state in the nation taxing combat zone pay. This legislation rights this wrong and would benefit the husbands and wives, and sons and daughters of our military personnel back home.”