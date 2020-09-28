Testing Offered in Barbour and Kanawha Counties

Anytime a county is orange or red, DHHR’s Health Command will reach out to the local health department and request that they set up testing within 24 hours with assistance offered through the West Virginia National Guard.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday in Kanawha County at George Washington High School, 1522 Tennis Club Road, Charleston, WV:

September 28, 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM

September 29, 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM

September 30, 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM

October 1, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Also, in Kanawha County:

October 1, 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, South Charleston High School, 1 Eagle Way, South Charleston (flu shot available)

October 2, 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Riverside High School, 1 Warrior Way, Belle, WV (flu shot available)

Free COVID-19 testing will be held Tuesday, September 29 in Barbour County: