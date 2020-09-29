AMCD Supports the State Department’s Efforts to Counter Iranian Disinformation

Encounter magazine received covert funding from the CIA

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the Cold War, the United States carried on a robust counter-propaganda campaign against the Soviet Union involving Radio Free Europe, Encounter magazine and numerous efforts set out in speeches by every President since Eisenhower. Senators and Congressmen from both parties and numberless op-ed writers published strong attacks on the Soviets in newspapers and magazines across the country and abroad. At that time our country was unafraid to engage in the war of ideas with the communist bloc. Today, the American Mideast Coalition for Democracy supports the State Department in its efforts to counter Islamist propaganda emanating from Iran through the Iran Disinformation Project.

“Because President Obama turned US foreign policy on its head and sought to partner with Islamists from the Sunni Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt to the Shi’a mullahs of Iran, he split American policymakers and confused the public,” said AMCD co-chair Tom Harb. “There are several media outlets that still cleave to the pro-Islamist line, notably Mother Jones.”

“The amount of money going from Iran to pro-Iranian regime journalists and organizations is staggering, especially after the Iran deal which netted Iran $150 billion from the US,” added AMCD vice-chair, Hossein Khorram. “It’s only logical that a big chunk of that money would be used to further Iran’s interests among policymakers in the US.”

“Another big issue is that under the Obama-Biden administration, Voice of America for Iran was taken over by pro-Iran regime personnel,” continued AMCD co-chair John Hajjar. “In reversing the Obama-Biden policies, the Trump administration has been resisted both inside and outside the Administration. Pro-Iran regime people still occupy key roles in the State Department and they partner with pro-Iran regime organizations such as the National Iranian American Council (NIAC). This is still going on today.”

AMCD fully supports the State Department’s efforts to counter Iranian propaganda. AMCD receives no grants or funds of any kind from the State Department or any government agency; we are entirely funded by our members. We support the Trump Administration because it has set forth the right policies in order to realize peace in the long-suffering Middle East.