APERTUS AVIATION WINS SILVER & BRONZE STEVIE® AWARD IN 2020 ASIA-PACIFIC STEVIE AWARDS
APERTUS Aviation was named the winner of Silver and Bronze Stevie Award in the Innovation in Cross-Media Marketing and Innovation in Events categoryLONDON, UK, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APERTUS AVIATION WINS SLIVER AND BRONZE STEVIE® AWARD IN 2020 ASIA-PACIFIC STEVIE AWARDS
Winners to Be Celebrated During Virtual Event on 22 September
APERTUS Aviation was named the winner of Silver and Bronze Stevie® Award in the Innovation in Cross-Media Marketing and Innovation in Events category in the seventh annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards today.
The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in all 29 nations of the Asia-Pacific region. The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world's premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards® for 18 years.
Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for “crowned,” the winners will be celebrated during a virtual (online) awards ceremony on Tuesday, 22 September. More than 1,000 nominations from organizations across the Asia-Pacific region were considered this year in categories such as Award for Excellence in Innovation in Products & Services, Award for Innovative Management, and Award for Innovation in Corporate Websites, among many others. APERTUS Aviation won in the Innovation in Cross-Media Marketing and Innovation in Events category.
Mr. Ringo Fan, Managing Director of APERTUS Aviation, said: “We are extremely honored to be receiving such an important award from one of the world most recognized business awards. This is a great recognition of our hard work over the past year. Also allow me to take this opportunity to congratulate the other nominees.”
Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 100 executives around the world acting as judges in May and June.
“We are delighted that the seventh edition of the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards attracted so many impressive nominations,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “This year’s winning nominations are testament to the resiliency and innovation of organizations in the region, many of which continue to succeed despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although we are disappointed that we cannot stage the in-person awards banquet we had planned for Hanoi, Vietnam this year, we look forward to celebrating many of this year’s winners during our virtual awards ceremony on 22 September.”
About APERTUS Aviation
Founded in 2016, APERTUS Aviation is a private jet charter consultancy firm, headquartered in Hong Kong with a team located across the globe, delivering global knowledge within local reach. The team has accumulated over 30 years of experience in private aviation with entrenched relationship in the industry. APERTUS promises to offer innovative, unparalleled, and highly effective charter flight management service to private jet users.
About the Stevie® Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.
Sponsors and partners of the 2020 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards include Adobo Magazine, BRComm, PR Newswire Asia, and the Korea Business Communicators Association.
