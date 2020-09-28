A Cocktail of Human Experiences
Short and sweet, stories in this collection mirror real life and raw emotionsPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Its title may be self-deprecating, but there is more to Just Words than just words. A mixture that resonates well with ordinary lives, this short story collection tells of extraordinary tales drawn from mundane aspects of life. As each story unfolds, any reader would realize that nothing in life is too ordinary.
All 20 short stories are about how the characters deal with everyday life. That’s the big-picture description of the book that green-horned writer Willie Deed III has put out for the first time. Readers, however, will not be able to help it but examine the fibers of each piece and learn how to look at life—theirs or others’—through very narrow lenses. The joys and challenges of single parenthood? How some people struggle with their faith? The value of home and time? What it feels to be on death row? This book got you covered.
What’s great is that some of the pieces were written in the first-person perspective. Beyond the mystery of whether or not Deed had drawn some of these stories from personal experience, it is like he has given a voice to those whose struggles and victories, thoughts and realizations could inspire us, but we know nothing about. Whenever you pick Just Words, for a moment, you are able to put yourself in other people’s shoes—and all you need to do that are just words from this book.
Deed believes that everyone has a story worth telling. His 20 years in the military and 21 years as a correctional officer exposed him to life stories that are unheard of in most parts of the world. Now retired and dipping his toes into writing, the Stockton, California, native is working—to be the best grandfather to his six granddaughters.
