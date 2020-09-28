Stories from a Man’s Storied Life
Taking a look at life’s many fascinating twists and turnsPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When you come to think of it, all human life really is just a collection of stories strung together. Nobody gets to truly know us until we tell them our stories: the story of how our parents met, the day we were born, our first experiences, the challenges we overcame, the dreams we draw for ourselves, and someday, our friends and family will share these stories of ours to others.
And this is why for his debut novel, Just Words, Willie Deed III has put together a collection of short stories. Having lived in many parts of the world and with a very exciting career, he’s witnessed the fascinating lives of many people, and while he shares that each life tells a different story, one also can’t deny that there are many shared experiences. Tackling such diverse topics as raising a family as a single parent, faith and spirituality, and even the death penalty, he hopes to broaden the reader’s horizons by giving a voice to what otherwise would have been a story untold.
Deed joined the US Army right after high school in 1974 and had spent two decades in service. He’s been stationed in California, Germany, South Korea, and the Middle East, where he was part of Operation Desert Storm and received a bronze medal. In 1994, after retiring from his flourishing military career, he started working as a correctional counselor in San Quintin State Prison. He retired in 2016 and now spends his time doting on his six beautiful granddaughters.
