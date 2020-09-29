Join SHI Macrobiotics' First Fall Macrobiotic Conference Online

SHI Macrobiotics will hold its first Zoom conference to show how anyone can benefit from a macrobiotic diet for a balanced and healthy lifestyle

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Between October 15 and 18, SHI Macrobiotics invites all conscious-eating people to attend their first annual Fall Macrobiotic Conference via Zoom.The conference is a unique opportunity to discover how to follow a macrobiotic diet and get the most out of it with the help of world-renowned macrobiotic teachers, chefs and counselors. The online event will feature a series of masterclasses, from informative presentations to cooking classes that anyone - anywhere - can follow using ingredients from their local grocery store.“The invitation to join our Zoom conference is open to our entire community. By going online, our goal is to reach more people and to show how everyone can follow and benefit from a macrobiotic diet,” Denny Waxman, Founder of SHI Macrobiotics.SHI has unified a centuries-old practice to forge an internationally recognized and easy-to-follow guide to a macrobiotic diet. By attending the online 4-day event, participants will walk away with a wealth of knowledge that they can implement in their daily lives.“We want to give participants the chance to meet our special speakers and to learn how macrobiotic food can improve their physical and mental health to lead a well-balanced lifestyle that also helps protect our planet,” said Waxman.The training sessions will also be made available after the conference, giving participants the chance to rewatch a class or to catch up on any missed sessions.For more information about the Fall Macrobiotic Conference and to register, please visit shimacrobiotics.org/calendar/annual-fall-macrobiotic-conference/ About SHI MacrobioticsStrengthening Health Institute, also known as SHI Macrobiotics, is the torchbearer for introducing the centuries-old tradition of a macrobiotic diet to the Western world. Since the 1960s, founder Denny Waxman has brought together lifestyle practices that are relevant to America’s modern-day wants and needs. SHI Macrobiotics is dedicated to educating people on the benefits of a macrobiotic diet through courses, programs, and events.More information can be found at shimacrobiotics.org