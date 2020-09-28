MCH Strategic Data Unveils Major Updates to COVID-19 Map
Nationwide School District Plans and Operations Updated Daily
Our team is working day and night to compile timely and useful information to help make this challenging time a little bit easier.”OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today MCH Strategic Data has revealed significant enhancements to its COVID-19 map. In August, MCH released school district level information to the public which included re-opening dates, teaching methods, sports participation, increased online-based instruction, and network and hardware investment. Now the map includes a time-lapse feature illustrating the change in teaching methods and sports participation, as well as data on mask policies, parent’s choice for remote learning, districts with policies on handling positive COVID-19 cases, and temporary school district shutdowns across the country.
— Amy Rambo, President of MCH
“When we first developed the map, we focused primarily on school closings due to COVID-19. But with so many unanticipated consequences since then, we felt we needed to deepen the understanding of COVID-19’s impact on our K-12 community,” said Amy Rambo, President of MCH. “Our team is working day and night to compile timely and useful information to help make this challenging time a little bit easier.”
Earlier this year MCH partnered with Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, to create a public resource monitoring the real-time impact of COVID-19 on K-12 U.S. schools. In August, the data was reconfigured to monitor reopening plans and operations at the district level. At that time, it included data from approximately 4,000 districts. With the latest release, it now covers over 10,000 school districts. School districts' plans and operations continue to change rapidly and MCH is adding new data daily as it is collected. Each K-12 public school district being updated at a minimum of every 3-4 weeks.
As a part of its ongoing commitment to educators, students, and schools as well as the businesses and organizations that serve them, MCH Strategic Data is providing the MCH COVID-19 Map and Data as a resource free of charge. It can be accessed by visiting mchdata.com/covid19/schoolclosings and may also be added to your own site for free. The comprehensive data table is available by download or API (Application Programming Interface) after logging in to your existing ListBuilder account or creating a new account.
For more information contact us or visit mchdata.com.
About MCH Strategic Data
MCH Strategic Data is a leading information compiler and data technology innovator with a long history of successfully supporting marketing, research and sales in education, healthcare, and government organizations. With an experienced team of data scientists, database engineers, statisticians, and data quality experts, MCH helps its partners to better understand, integrate, and access meaningful information to help their businesses grow. Founded in 1928 by noted educator Dr. Forrest E. Long, MCH carries on his legacy with high quality data, insightful analytics, customized integrations, and innovations through machine learning and cloud technologies to give clients cost effective information when, where, and how they need it. www.mchdata.com
Copyright © 2020 Esri. All rights reserved. Esri, the Esri globe logo, ArcGIS, The Science of Where, esri.com, and @esri.com are trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of Esri in the United States, the European Community, or certain other jurisdictions. Other companies and products or services mentioned herein may be trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of their respective mark owners.
Alex Colley
MCH Strategic Data
+1 660-460-7186
email us here