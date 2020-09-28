Airway Health Solutions Partners with Certified Orofacial Myologist, Brittny Sciarra to Provide Tele-Health Care in US.
Sciarra will help AHS clients without access to an orofacial myologist, treat patients suffering from Sleep Disordered Breathing throughout the US.GREATER NYC REGION, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Airway Health Solutions (AHS), a dental education and consulting company, focuses on providing dental professionals solutions to treat children and adults from the co-morbidities of Sleep Disordered Breathing. Dr. Ben Miraglia, VP Clinical Affairs, AHS, contributes his 17 + years of expertise in airway health and expansive orthodontics. Both AHS Founder, Lauren Gueits, RDH, BS, & Ben Miraglia, DDS are thrilled by Sciarra joining the AHS team.
Miraglia states, “We are excited to welcome Brittny Sciarra, RDH, BS, COM®, QOM to the AHS family. We recognize that orofacial myofunctional therapy (OMT) is a critical component in helping patients of all ages transition from unhealthy to healthy. We believe the majority of patients can benefit from OMT and we look forward to this impactful and timely collaboration."
Sciarra is a dental hygienist of 9+ years, Certified Orofacial Myologist, and Buteyko Breathing Educator. She received her degree from the Forsyth School of Dental Hygiene at MCPHS in 2011 and post graduate training in Myofunctional Therapy through the AOMT and IAOM in 2016-2017.
Sciarra takes a passionate and optimistic approach in preventing and treating the causes of orofacial myofunctional disorders, getting to the root of the problem, instead of merely treating the symptoms. She works collaboratively with and is well respected by dentists, orthodontists, oral and maxillofacial surgeons (OMFS), otolaryngologists (ENTs), sleep doctors, speech language pathologists, and other local healthcare professionals.
Sciarra states, “Although we love to see our patients and families in person, we need to keep up with a new age of care. Tele-health allows us to offer care to those in an area who might not have access to our type of services. It allows flexibility and ease in our scheduling than we otherwise would have, due to demands of busy schedules and lifestyles. We keep it fun and interactive!”
Sciarra continues, “My passion is to educate and raise awareness of airway solutions to not only the dental and medical world, but the public. The oral cavity is the gateway to the rest of the body, we need to keep that first line of defense healthy to achieve whole body health. I am honored to become a part of the AHS team and continue learning from and working aside leadings experts in the field of airway.”
Gueits states, “Having Ms. Sciarra under the Airway Health Solutions umbrella provides our clients a valuable resource in providing high quality patient care via tele-health. Since we teach (OMT) is a necessary component to our recommended treatment modalities, there is no longer a barrier to optimal care. Together we are stronger in raising awareness of the importance of airway health, orofacial myofunctional therapy, proper breathing /swallowing, and working collaboratively with our health care team. Through the Airway Health Solutions platform, our clients can arrange telehealth sessions for their patients. What a wonderful opportunity to provide OMT services throughout the country!
To celebrate this partnership, AHS is kicking off Facebook Live Interviews and Podcasts:
Upcoming AHS Facebook Live Events & Podcasts:
* October 1st- 7:00 pm EST Brittny Sciarra & Lauren Gueits ,RDH, BS / I Spy with My Myo Eye Podcast
* October 7th 7:00 pm EST Brittny Sciarra & Dr. Ben Miraglia / I Spy with My Myo Eye Podcast
Come join us and see for yourself what all the buzz is about and help AHS welcome Brittny Sciarra to the AHS team.
