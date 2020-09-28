Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Herbert Extends Executive Order

September 28, 2020

Executive Order

SALT LAKE CITY (Sept. 25, 2020) — Today Gov. Gary R. Herbert announced that he is extending the Executive Order pertaining to the suspension of enforcement of statutes relating to telehealth services. The order will take effect tomorrow, September 26, 2020, and shall remain in effect through September 29, 2020. 

View the full order here.

# # # 

