Future Leaders eXperience by the Numbers

The Future Leaders eXperience addresses one of the food industry's most challenging emerging issues—the workforce. Organizations across the entire food retail value chain need emerging leaders to bring new strategies to life. This year's event offers rising stars a street-smart approach to leadership that will change the way they see themselves, lead their teams, and impact business results without even leaving their homes. The program features four full group sessions scheduled for: September 17, October 8, October 29 and November 12.

The September 17 leadership development session’s focus was on managing teams and making people an organizational priority.

Here are some fast facts that offer a sneak peek into who’s attending and what the program entails: