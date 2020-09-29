Microsoft Gold Partner Enavate Acquires SWP-Group
Clients will benefit from expanded Dynamics 365 Business Central services as a result of SWP-Group acquisition.
SWP-Group supports our goal of building an organization that masters Microsoft technologies and has a solid understanding of Microsoft's ecosystem, allowing us to provide complete solutions.”DENVER, CO, USA, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enavate, a Microsoft Gold Partner, has acquired SWP-Group, a Microsoft Partner that provides upgrades, development and outsourced services for Microsoft Dynamics NAV and Business Central on-premises and in the cloud. SWP-Group, with 30 developers, consultants and project managers, is based in the Ukraine. The acquisition was completed on Sept. 1, 2020.
— Iurii Glozhyk, Managing Director of Enavate Partner Services
The SWP-Group team members will join Enavate Partner Services, an Enavate business pod and Microsoft ISV (Independent Software Vendor) Dev Center that provides services that help Microsoft partners succeed by building, marketing, selling and supporting business applications that drive digital transformation. Enavate Partner Services supports the entire Microsoft Business Application portfolio. By adding this experienced engineering team focused on Dynamics 365 Business Central, Enavate further aligns with Microsoft’s cloud strategy to migrate ISV solutions as well as on-premises Dynamics GP/NAV/SL customers. Enavate clients will benefit from the depth of business acumen that comes from over 250 upgrade projects and their team’s more than 20,000 hours of development work on Dynamics 365 Business Central.
“We are excited to welcome the SWP-Group team to the Enavate family,” said Iurii Glozhyk, Managing Director of Enavate Partner Services. “Businesses continue to ask for solutions based on additional Microsoft Dynamics platforms. The addition of SWP-Group and Enavate Partner Services team supports our goal of building an organization that masters all Microsoft technologies and has a solid understanding of Microsoft and its global ecosystem, allowing Enavate to provide complete solutions to our clients.”
SWP-Group was originally the Microsoft Dynamics NAV practice within Celenia, which was acquired by Enavate in 2014. “The SWP team is excited to be reunited with our heritage and to join a company that truly cares for its people,” said Sergey Barkov, CEO and co-founder of SWP-Group.
About Enavate
Enavate is a technology and cloud services company that transforms businesses and the lives they touch through services and solutions spanning industry, platform and functionality. A Microsoft Gold and NetSuite Five Star Partner, Enavate helps organizations across North America and Europe modernize and manage mission-critical business applications, maximize technology investments and help drive growth. Enavate offers consulting, software implementations, system upgrades, fully managed cloud services (public, private and hybrid) along with managed IT services to a wide variety of clients. In addition, we also provide partner services focused on full-cycle solution-builds, from development and upgrades to sales and go-to-market. Learn more about Enavate, our culture of empowerment, and our fresh approach to helping companies innovate, grow and navigate change at www.enavate.com.
Eve Cline
Enavate
+1 720-617-1950
