Deadline for buffer strip property tax incentive approaching

The South Dakota Department of Revenue reminds landowners that applications for the riparian buffer strip property tax incentive must be submitted by October 15, 2020.

Under Senate Bill 66, which Gov. Dennis Daugaard signed into law in 2017, eligible riparian buffer strips are assessed at 60 percent of the land’s agricultural income value. Only land within 120 feet of a listed lake, river or stream may be classified as a riparian buffer strip and grazing is prohibited from May 1 through Sept. 30.

Applicants may view a web map to help determine which waters qualify under the program. The interactive map can be accessed at denr.sd.gov/datagis.aspx.

Applications must be submitted to the director of equalization in the county where the property is located. Eligible applicants will receive tax relief for their 2021 assessment for taxes payable in 2022. To learn more about the property tax incentive or access the application, visit our property tax page for individuals here.