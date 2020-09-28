Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 458 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,264 in the last 365 days.

Deadline for buffer strip property tax incentive approaching

The South Dakota Department of Revenue reminds landowners that applications for the riparian buffer strip property tax incentive must be submitted by October 15, 2020.

Under Senate Bill 66, which Gov. Dennis Daugaard signed into law in 2017, eligible riparian buffer strips are assessed at 60 percent of the land’s agricultural income value. Only land within 120 feet of a listed lake, river or stream may be classified as a riparian buffer strip and grazing is prohibited from May 1 through Sept. 30.

Applicants may view a web map to help determine which waters qualify under the program. The interactive map can be accessed at denr.sd.gov/datagis.aspx.

Applications must be submitted to the director of equalization in the county where the property is located. Eligible applicants will receive tax relief for their 2021 assessment for taxes payable in 2022. To learn more about the property tax incentive or access the application, visit our property tax page for individuals here.

You just read:

Deadline for buffer strip property tax incentive approaching

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.