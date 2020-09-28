Massachusetts Man Dies in Climbing Accident on Rumney Rocks

CONTACT: Lieutenant James Kneeland 603-744-5470 September 28, 2020

Rumney, NH – On Friday September 25, 2020 at 4:20 p.m., crews from Rumney Fire Department, Rumney Police Department, Plymouth Fire Department, Warren/Wentworth Fire Department, Campton/Thornton Fire Department, and Conservation Officers from NH Fish and Game were notified of a climbing accident at the Rumney Climbing Rocks on Buffalo Road. Medical crews responded to the area and hiked the short distance to the base of the climbing rocks. Despite their efforts, the man succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Through interviews of his climbing partner and nearby climbers it was learned that the man had fallen about 55 feet to the base of the cliff. The man was climbing a route on The Parking Lot Wall known as the Dead Sea Equestrian. The man had communicated to his partner that he was coming down when he suffered a catastrophic equipment malfunction that caused him to fall unaided all the way to the ground. Nearby climbers quickly responded to render aid and contact 911. At this time the man’s name is being withheld pending notification to family.