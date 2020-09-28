Suspects Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: Unit Block of Kennedy Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, September 27, 2020, in the Unit block of Kennedy Street, Northeast.

At approximately 3:43 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victim’s vehicle and property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the vehicle.

One of the suspects was captured by a camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.