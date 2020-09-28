Traffic Alert VT RT 78 in Highgate

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police Saint Albans Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT RT 78 in Highgate is down to one lane in the area of box 1059 due to a tractor trailer rollover. This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Andrea H Bushway

Williston PSAP

ECD II

802 878 7111