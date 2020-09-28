Traffic Alert VT RT 78 in Highgate
VT RT 78 in Highgate is down to one lane in the area of box 1059 due to a tractor trailer rollover. This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
