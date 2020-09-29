Amaka Announces Partnership With Loyverse, Launching the Integration With Xero
We appreciate Amaka's high expertise in accounting integrations along with the freemium pricing model which will add big value to Loyverse users.”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amaka announces a new global partnership with Loyverse and delivers its crucial integration with Xero. Amaka was chosen by Loyverse to develop their integration with Xero, due to the extensive experience it has, rolling out integrations globally, for the likes of Vend, Square and Revel Systems (amongst others).
— Songjong Choi, Loyverse Director
Amaka’s mission is to save SMEs time and money, by providing them with enterprise level integration and automation products. Amaka’s CEO Pedram Afshar commented “ The growth in partnerships, merchants and products for Amaka is a direct result of value proposition. We are focused on our partners and merchants, bringing market leading accounting automation and integration services to SMEs globally.”
Amaka’s COO Francesco Martella adds “Working with Loyverse has been great and we are excited by the global reach of their customer base. We were able to bring this product to market in record time, and we continue to get faster every quarter.” Amaka utilises its sophisticated integration platform, to bring deep accounting integrations to the market.
Loyverse POS is a suite of POS (point-of-sale) mobile applications. The name stands for Loyalty Universe and reflects the conviction that customer loyalty is the most important factor for a business to be successful.
Loyverse provides simple yet powerful tools for managing small to medium restaurant, retail and service businesses. Customers love Loyverse mobile apps for they are fast to learn and easy to use. Loyverse believes that by empowering small businesses, the bedrock of every country’s economy, the company contributes to the welfare of humanity.
Loyverse products are available on Android and iOS in 30+ languages and appreciated in 170+ countries.
From today, Loyverse’s customers can keep their sales in sync with the Loyverse + Xero accounting integrations delivered by Amaka. Loyverse customers can:
● Automate and capture sales data from single or multiple Loyverse locations straight to Xero.
● Summarise into a Xero sales invoice the whole overview of Loyverse sales transactions.
● Group Loyverse sales by categories or products.
● Track Loyverse sales by location, category or products.
● Handle partial and full refunds.
● Choose when the sync should be triggered to ensure all relevant information is captured.
