Kickstarter Campaign Launches for Hygienic Kitchen Sponge Holder

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Kickstarter campaign has been launched to fund the release of a hygienic, chrome-plated, large-capacity sponge holder. The team behind SPONGEAIR is hoping to raise USD $79, 831 by November 13, 2020 to get this uniquely designed kitchen product out on the market.

SPONGEAIR was invented by engineer and KNK Innovations founder Mensah Frimpong, who sought to improve the classic sponge holder. Mensah identified that it was essential to use clean rags and sponges when scrubbing dishes to protect the health of everyone in a household. Unfortunately, he also found that the typical sponge holder had a number of problems, including the facilitation of bad odors, and a lack of storage space. With its meticulous design, the SPONGEAIR offers convenient solutions to all of these issues. This innovation of the sponge holder is autonomous, hygienic, and outfitted with shiny chrome-plating. Its tree-like shape allows it to hold sponges, cleaning brushes, rags, napkins, dish soap, and much more.

SPONGEAIR is able to keep sponges clean and prevent and smells through its innovative built-in features. It's designed to stand alone, unlike the typical sponge holder that has to be attached to the sink itself. These sponge storage devices are wasteful, lack storage capacity, and lose their suction over time. Another issue with these holders is that they're unable to keep sponges and rags dry. At the base of the SPONGEAIR is a removable hidden tray, allowing the user to easily empty any excess water. This process helps to keep sponges clean and odor-free.

Another noticeable feature of the SPONGEAIR is its sleek outer design. Its shiny chrome plating gives it a modern and stylish aesthetic, making it a perfect fit next to a coffee machine, toaster, or any other appliance. Users will never have to worry about unsightly rust, mold, or smelly sponges crowding their kitchen space.

Those interested in being the first to have their own SPONGEAIR can contribute to one of the campaign's many contribution tiers. The lowest reward tier is $ $79, or $49 for the early bird deal, and it comes with one SPONGEAIR. The next tier is $249, or $149 early bird, and comes with two. Contributors who want three SPONEAIR sponge holders can opt for the $279 tier. Prices exclude shipping. SPONGEAIR ships worldwide, with expected delivery in April of 2021.