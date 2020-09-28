Ian Plenderleith Appointed as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer for Solve.Care
Seasoned corporate executive with expertise in business management, legal compliance, and HR to strengthen Solve.Care to forge ahead in its healthcare mission
Ian’s experience and leadership qualities will be an invaluable addition to the team and our mission.”SINGAPORE, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solve.Care, the global healthcare platform that aims to redefine the current healthcare system by leveraging blockchain technology, has announced the appointment of Ian Plenderleith as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of the Company.
— Pradeep Goel
In this role, Ian Plenderleith will assume overall responsibility for Finance-Forecasting, Planning and Reporting, Legal, Compliance, and HR-Recruiting. Ian will have a seat in the Executive Team alongside CEO-Pradeep Goel, President Solve.Care USA/Chief Medical Officer- Dr. David Hanekom, Director of Marketing and Communications-Mariya Ozadovskaya, and Vice President of Technology-Senthil Loganathan.
Solve.Care has been expanding globally, and this appointment will help expand its value proposition to insurers, health delivery systems, pharmaceuticals, and accountable care organizations.
Ian joins Solve.Care with 20 years of senior executive experience as CEO and CFO of companies listed on the London Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ OMX Baltic stock market. His extensive experience covers national and local governments, shareholders, international trade organizations, international financial institutions, and has also overseen a successful IPO. In addition, Ian has developed and delivered financial, customer service, and operational improvement strategies for companies in multiple jurisdictions.
“Solve.Care is a company that is making a difference to the health industry by reducing the bureaucracy and cost of healthcare whilst democratizing access to healthcare for citizens across the globe. I am truly delighted to be joining the company at this exciting time and I am looking forward to helping the company achieve its mission and goals,” Ian said.
Commenting on the appointment, Solve.Care CEO Pradeep Goel said, “We are delighted to have Ian as part of our executive team, especially during this exciting time of expansion and progression of the organization. Solve.Care is making great strides in our continuing mission of making healthcare more accessible to all. Ian’s experience and leadership qualities will be an invaluable addition to the team and our mission.”
As part of the company’s rapid growth, Solve.Care also recently appointed Senthil Loganathan as Vice President of Technology and Jacob Baytelman as Director of Development.
Dominic Tan
Solve.Care
+60 12-336 9168
email us here