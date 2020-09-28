Microlearning Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2020-2027

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Microlearning -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database

Description

Global Microlearning Market is accounted for $1.30 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $4.65 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include Increasing demand for training deskless and mobile workers across industries, growing need for skills-based & result-oriented training among enterprises. However, lack of awareness of microlearning benefits is restricting the market growth.

Microlearning is a universal approach for skill based learning and education which deals with relatively small learning units. Micro learning trainings are best utilized at the point where a student will actually need the information, or when they are going to be most receptive to receiving that information.

Amongst Deployment Type, The on-premises microlearning solution is deployed on the server of the client organization. It enables enterprises to create, store, and deliver business-critical data and control access to training programs. The on-premises microlearning solution is used by enterprises in which the continuous availability of a learning system is significant for the business process outcome.

By Geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period. The increase in use of eLearning tools, growth in adoption of handheld devices, such as tablets and mobile phones, and technological advancements in learning methodologies have boosted the growth of the microlearning market in North America.

Some of the key players in global Microlearning market are IBM, Cornerstone OnDemand, Saba Software, Trivantis, Bigtincan, Epignosis, Axonify, Neovation Learning Solutions, Mindtree, Qstream, Pryor Learning Solutions, SwissVBS, Count5, Sweetrush, Multiversity and Gnowbe.

Organization Types Covered:

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Components Covered:

• Solution

• Services

Deployment Types Covered:

• Cloud

• On-premises

Applications Covered:

• Residential

• Clinics

• Hospitals

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Manufacturing and Logistics

• Telecom and IT

• Retail

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Other End users

Regions Covered:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa



What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Microlearning Market, By Organization Type

6 Global Microlearning Market, By Component

7 Global Microlearning Market, By Deployment Type

8 Global Microlearning Market, By Application

9 Global Microlearning Market, By End User

10 Global Microlearning Market, By Geography

11 Key Developments

12 Company Profiling

12.1 IBM

12.2 Cornerstone OnDemand

12.3 Saba Software

12.4 Trivantis

12.5 Bigtincan

12.6 Epignosis

12.7 Axonify

12.8 Neovation Learning Solutions

12.9 Mindtree

12.10 Qstream

12.11 Pryor Learning Solutions

12.12 SwissVBS

12.13 Count5

12.14 Sweetrush

12.15 Multiversity

12.16 Gnowbe

