Sulfur Market 2020 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Sulfur is a chemical element denoted with the symbol S. Under the normal situation, it is found as a bright substance with physical properties same as a crystalline solid. At the room temperature it stays as a solid substance only, but usually, it is only found in a pure form. On earth, sulfur is mainly extracted as sulfate minerals and sulfide ore. Since it is available in an abundant quantity, it has so many applications in different industries. Used for so many commercial purposes, sulfur finds its application in the production of phosphate fertilizers, sulfuric acid, sulfate, a lot of different chemical processes as well.

Sulfur is also used in preparation of insecticides, fungicides, matches. A great many cofactors also have sulfur in abundant amount. It is used in fertilizers. One of the most widely used and sold sulfur fertilizers is calcium sulfate. Biologically prepared sulfur is mainly hydrophilic because of biopolymer coating. They are also easier to disperse over the land. It is also an essential mineral needed for growth and in the node formation of legumes. Their wide used in commercial industry make them one of the highly demanded minerals. They are used in dyestuffs, agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and laxatives as well.

Sulfur also finds its application in the manufacturing and production of several types of fungicide and pesticide as well. Sulfur can solely be used as a pesticide too because of anti-oxidant properties and anti-bacterial properties It has good efficacy of fighting a wide range of mildew disease and black spots. That’s why sulfur powder alone can be used an organic or bio-pesticide.

Market Segmentation

Sulfur’s market segmentation is mainly done on the basis of form it is available for purchase. At most, sulfur is available in the form of sulfuric acid, ammonium sulfate, and other combined forms. When sorted on the basis of uses, the division can be at many stages, including but not limited to production of pigments, production of detergents, manufacturing of fibers, petroleum production, production of sheet metal, manufacturing of explosives, and the production storage batteries. Further segmentation can be done for use in manufacturing of dyestuffs, paper, and pesticides.

Regional Overview

Sulfur market, when segmented on regional basis has the following trends: In Asia, highest demand is in India, China, Indonesia, Pakistan, Maldives, Nepal, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. In Middle-East region, highest demand for the product is in Egypt, Iraq, Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Djibouti, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Tunisia, the Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen. In Africa, high demand rate is in the following order: Ghana, Liberia, Benin, Cape Verde, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gabon, Kenya, Algeria, Lesotho, Liberia, Libiya, Chad, Burungi, and South Africa.

Industry News

Recently, a group of scientists in an Asian research institution (University of Liverpool) have found an interesting way of making plastics from sulfur element. This latest research study has now opened up an exciting possibility for eliminating the current use of plastics.

